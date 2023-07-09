Fête du livre : rencontre d’auteurs à la bibliothèque municipale Abri du Pélerin Lalouvesc, 9 juillet 2023, Lalouvesc.

Lalouvesc,Ardèche

Fête du livre organisé par la bibliothèque municipale dans le cadre des 100 ans de l’abri du Pélerin. Date et programme à venir.

2023-07-09 10:00:00 fin : 2023-07-09 . .

Abri du Pélerin

Lalouvesc 07520 Ardèche Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Book festival organized by the municipal library to mark the 100th anniversary of the Pélerin shelter. Date and program to come

Fiesta del libro organizada por la biblioteca municipal con motivo del centenario del refugio de Pélerin. Fecha y programa por determinar

Bücherfest, das von der Stadtbibliothek im Rahmen des 100-jährigen Jubiläums der Unterkunft « abri du Pélerin » organisiert wird. Datum und Programm folgen

Mise à jour le 2023-05-03 par Office de Tourisme Ardèche Grand Air