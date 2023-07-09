Fête du livre : rencontre d’auteurs à la bibliothèque municipale Abri du Pélerin Lalouvesc
Fête du livre : rencontre d’auteurs à la bibliothèque municipale Abri du Pélerin Lalouvesc, 9 juillet 2023, Lalouvesc.
Lalouvesc,Ardèche
Fête du livre organisé par la bibliothèque municipale dans le cadre des 100 ans de l’abri du Pélerin. Date et programme à venir.
2023-07-09 10:00:00 fin : 2023-07-09 . .
Abri du Pélerin
Lalouvesc 07520 Ardèche Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Book festival organized by the municipal library to mark the 100th anniversary of the Pélerin shelter. Date and program to come
Fiesta del libro organizada por la biblioteca municipal con motivo del centenario del refugio de Pélerin. Fecha y programa por determinar
Bücherfest, das von der Stadtbibliothek im Rahmen des 100-jährigen Jubiläums der Unterkunft « abri du Pélerin » organisiert wird. Datum und Programm folgen
