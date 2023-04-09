Chasse aux œufs Abé de Chéhéry, 9 avril 2023, Chatel-Chéhéry.

Suite au succès de la chasse aux œufs de l’année dernière, rendez-vous à l’Abbaye pour le dimanche de Pâques 2023 ! Les enfants pourront rechercher les œufs dans le Parc et gagner un paquet de chocolat! Passez un moment convivial en famille et venez découvrir (ou redécouvrir) l’Abbaye de Chéhéry le dimanche 9 avril, entre 14 heures et 17 heures 30. Outre la chasse aux œufs, vous seront proposés buvette, crêpes et jeux d’animations. Tarif: 5€ par enfant jusqu’à 12 ans.La réservation est obligatoire (jauge maximum de 120 enfants inscrits). Pour les inscriptions :réserver directement sur la plateforme sécurisée HELLOASSO en cliquant sur ce lien.

Abé de Chéhéry Abbaye de Chéhéry

Chatel-Chéhéry 08250 Ardennes Grand Est



Following the success of last year’s egg hunt, come to the Abbey for Easter Sunday 2023! Children will be able to search for eggs in the park and win a packet of chocolate! Spend a convivial moment with your family and come to discover (or rediscover) the Abbey of Chéhéry on Sunday, April 9, between 2:00 and 5:30 pm. In addition to the egg hunt, you will be offered refreshments, pancakes and games. Price: 5? per child up to 12 years old, reservation is mandatory (maximum 120 children registered). To register: book directly on the secure platform HELLOASSO by clicking on this link

Tras el éxito de la búsqueda del huevo del año pasado, ¡ven a la Abadía el Domingo de Pascua de 2023! Los niños podrán buscar huevos en el parque y ganar un paquete de chocolate Venga a descubrir (o redescubrir) la Abadía de Chéhéry el domingo 9 de abril, de 14:00 a 17:30 h. Además de la búsqueda del huevo, se le ofrecerán refrescos, tortitas y juegos. Precio: 5? por niño de hasta 12 años, reserva obligatoria (máximo 120 niños inscritos). Para inscribirse: reserve directamente en la plataforma segura HELLOASSO haciendo clic en este enlace

Nach dem Erfolg der Eiersuche im letzten Jahr, treffen wir uns am Ostersonntag 2023 in der Abtei! Die Kinder können im Park nach Eiern suchen und eine Packung Schokolade gewinnen! Verbringen Sie einen geselligen Moment mit Ihrer Familie und entdecken Sie die Abtei von Chéhéry am Sonntag, den 9. April, zwischen 14.00 und 17.30 Uhr (wieder). Neben der Eiersuche werden Ihnen auch Getränke, Crêpes und Unterhaltungsspiele angeboten. Der Preis: 5 Euro pro Kind bis 12 Jahre, die Reservierung ist obligatorisch (maximal 120 Kinder können teilnehmen). Für die Anmeldung: Buchen Sie direkt über die sichere Plattform HELLOASSO, indem Sie auf diesen Link klicken

Mise à jour le 2023-03-07 par Ardennes Tourisme