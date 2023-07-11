VOYAGE DANS LE TEMPS : L’ABBAYE POUR LES 7-12 ANS Abbaye Senones, 12 juillet 2023, Senones.

Senones,Vosges

Visite en costume, découverte de l’histoire monacale et industrielle des abbayes, ateliers découvertes des savoirs et techniques. Pour les enfants de 7 à 12 ans. Sur inscription à l’office de Tourisme de Senones.. Enfants

Abbaye Place Dom Calmet

Senones 88210 Vosges Grand Est



Visit in costume, discovery of the monastic and industrial history of the abbeys, workshops to discover knowledge and techniques. For children from 7 to 12 years old. On registration at the Senones Tourist Office.

Visita disfrazada, descubrimiento de la historia monástica e industrial de las abadías, talleres para descubrir conocimientos y técnicas. Para niños de 7 a 12 años. Previa inscripción en la Oficina de Turismo de Senones.

Besuch in Kostümen, Entdeckung der klösterlichen und industriellen Geschichte der Abteien, Workshops zur Entdeckung von Wissen und Techniken. Für Kinder von 7 bis 12 Jahren. Mit Anmeldung im Fremdenverkehrsamt von Senones.

