Concert aux chandelles avec The Curious Bards à l’Abbaye-Nouvelle de Léobard Abbaye-Nouvelle Léobard, 4 août 2023, Léobard.

Léobard,Lot

L’association des Amis de l’Abbaye-Nouvelle vous propose son traditionnel concert intimiste dans le cadre de cette belle abbaye.

Retrouvez The Curious Bards avec Sarah Van Oudenhove (viole de gambe), Jean-Christophe Morel (cistre),Colin Heller (violon & nyckelharpa) et Alix Boivert (violon & hardingfele) ! Ils seront présents avec Ilektra Platiopoulou (mezzo-soprano), artiste invitée..

2023-08-04 21:00:00 fin : 2023-08-04 . .

Abbaye-Nouvelle

Léobard 46300 Lot Occitanie



The Association des Amis de l’Abbaye-Nouvelle presents its traditional intimate concert in the setting of this beautiful abbey.

Join The Curious Bards with Sarah Van Oudenhove (viola da gamba), Jean-Christophe Morel (cistre), Colin Heller (violin & nyckelharpa) and Alix Boivert (violin & hardingfele)! They will be joined by guest artist Ilektra Platiopoulou (mezzo-soprano).

La Association des Amis de l’Abbaye-Nouvelle le ofrece su tradicional concierto íntimo en el marco de esta hermosa abadía.

Únase a The Curious Bards con Sarah Van Oudenhove (viola da gamba), Jean-Christophe Morel (cistrum), Colin Heller (violín y nyckelharpa) y Alix Boivert (violín y hardingfele) A ellos se unirá la artista invitada Ilektra Platiopoulou (mezzosoprano).

Der Verein der Freunde der Abbaye-Nouvelle lädt Sie zu seinem traditionellen intimen Konzert im Rahmen dieser schönen Abtei ein.

Freuen Sie sich auf The Curious Bards mit Sarah Van Oudenhove (Viola da gamba), Jean-Christophe Morel (Cister),Colin Heller (Violine & Nyckelharpa) und Alix Boivert (Violine & Hardingfele)! Sie werden zusammen mit der Gastkünstlerin Ilektra Platiopoulou (Mezzosopran) auftreten.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-04 par OT Cazals-Salviac