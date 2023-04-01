Exposition Abbaye, 1 avril 2023, Massay.

Hommage à Brigitte Pectine, céramique, Sylvie Thevenette, bijoux d’art, Sonia Claire, encre de Chine et aquarelle et Denis Couty, encre de Chine et motifs..

Samedi 2023-04-01 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-23 12:30:00. EUR.

Abbaye

Massay 18120 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



Tribute to Brigitte Pectine, ceramics, Sylvie Thevenette, art jewelry, Sonia Claire, ink and watercolor and Denis Couty, ink and patterns.

Homenaje a Brigitte Pectine, cerámica, Sylvie Thevenette, joyería artística, Sonia Claire, tinta china y acuarela y Denis Couty, tinta china y estampados.

Hommage an Brigitte Pectine, Keramik, Sylvie Thevenette, Kunstschmuck, Sonia Claire, Tusche und Aquarell und Denis Couty, Tusche und Motive.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-30 par OT VIERZON