Voix en choeurs : Rencontres chorales à l’Abbaye du Relec Abbaye du Relec Plounéour-Ménez
Catégories d’Évènement:
Voix en choeurs : Rencontres chorales à l’Abbaye du Relec Abbaye du Relec, 11 juin 2023, Plounéour-Ménez.
Plounéour-Ménez,Finistère
.
2023-06-11 à ; fin : 2023-06-18 . .
Abbaye du Relec Le Relecq
Plounéour-Ménez 29410 Finistère Bretagne
Mise à jour le 2023-05-20 par OT BAIE DE MORLAIX
Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda
Abbaye du Relec Plounéour-Ménez Finistère https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/plouneour-menez/
Plounéour-Ménez Finistère
Plounéour-Ménez Finistère