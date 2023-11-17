- Cet évènement est passé
Vendredi 17 novembre à 20 h :
– Conférence sur « Le maintien de la biodiversité », par Gaëtan Louis-Riché de Châlons Agglo
Samedi 18 novembre de 14 h à 18 h :
– 14 h : Inauguration
– 14 h 30 : Conférence « Filière cacao, biodiversité et commerce équitable », par Anne-Marie Sonnet
– 16 h : Restitution des projets scolaires autour de la biodiversité
– 17 h : Chorale Le Chœur d’Hommes, dirigée par Dominique Taboureaux
– 17 h 30 : Jeu des ODD (Objectifs de Développement Durable), animé par Jennifer Milon
Dimanche 19 novembre de 14 h 30 à 18 h :
– 14 h 30 : Rencontre avec les Villes jumelées sur le thème « Espèces en voie de disparition : quels engagements durables sont pris pour leur protection et la prévention de leur extinction ? », par Pascale GÉRARDOT et Philippe LECOMPTE.
– 15 h : Jeu des ODD animé par l’association Uniscité
– 15 h 30 : Projection du film documentaire « Révolution verte, Europe, un continent bouleversé » (54 min), de Joakim DEMMER, suivi d’échanges.
Et tout le week-end :
– Stands des 14 associations du Collectif Cités en Champagne pour la Solidarité Internationale
– Exposition « Rencontres animalières » de la photographe Sophie Delecaut
– Animations variées proposées par Unicité et de jeunes bénévoles
– Vente de livres et d’artisanat
– Exposition « Biodiversité » des lycéens de Jean Talon
– Collecte de lunettes et de radiographies.
Friday November 17 at 8 pm:
– Conference on « Maintaining biodiversity », by Gaëtan Louis-Riché of Châlons Agglo
Saturday, November 18, 2 pm to 6 pm:
– 2 pm: Inauguration
– 2:30 p.m.: Conference on « Cocoa, biodiversity and fair trade », by Anne-Marie Sonnet
– 4 p.m.: Restitution of school projects on biodiversity
– 5 p.m.: Le Ch?ur d’Hommes choir, directed by Dominique Taboureaux
– 5:30 pm: SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) game, led by Jennifer Milon
Sunday, November 19, 2:30 pm to 6 pm:
– 2:30 pm: Meeting with Twin Cities on the theme « Endangered species: what sustainable commitments are being made to protect them and prevent their extinction? », by Pascale GÉRARDOT and Philippe LECOMPTE.
– 3 p.m.: ODD game, hosted by the association Uniscité
– 3:30 pm: Screening of the documentary film « Révolution verte, Europe, un continent bouleversé » (54 min), by Joakim DEMMER, followed by discussion.
And all weekend long:
– Stands set up by the 14 associations of the Collectif Cités en Champagne pour la Solidarité Internationale
– Animal Encounters » exhibition by photographer Sophie Delecaut
– Various activities organized by Unicité and young volunteers
– Book and craft sales
– Biodiversity » exhibition by Jean Talon high school students
– Collection of eyeglasses and X-rays
Viernes 17 de noviembre a las 20.00 h:
– Conferencia « Mantener la biodiversidad », a cargo de Gaëtan Louis-Riché, de Châlons Agglo
Sábado 18 de noviembre de 14.00 a 18.00 h:
– 14.00 h: Inauguración
– 14.30 h: Conferencia « La industria del cacao, la biodiversidad y el comercio justo », por Anne-Marie Sonnet
– 16.00 h: Comentarios de los proyectos escolares sobre biodiversidad
– 17.00 h: Coro Le Ch?ur d’Hommes, dirigido por Dominique Taboureaux
– 17.30 h: Juego de los ODS (Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible), dirigido por Jennifer Milon
Domingo 19 de noviembre de 14.30 a 18.00 horas
– 14.30 h: Encuentro con ciudades hermanadas sobre el tema « Especies en peligro: ¿qué compromisos sostenibles se están adoptando para protegerlas y evitar su extinción? », a cargo de Pascale GÉRARDOT y Philippe LECOMPTE.
– 15.00 h: Juego sobre los ODS animado por la asociación Uniscité
– 15.30 h: Proyección del documental « Révolution verte, Europe, un continent bouleversé » (54 min), de Joakim DEMMER, seguida de un debate.
Y durante todo el fin de semana
– Stands de las 14 asociaciones del Colectivo Ciudades en Champaña por la Solidaridad Internacional
– Exposición « Encuentros con animales » de la fotógrafa Sophie Delecaut
– Diversas actividades organizadas por Unicité y jóvenes voluntarios
– Venta de libros y artesanía
– Exposición « Biodiversidad » de los alumnos del instituto Jean Talon
– Recogida de gafas y radiografías
Freitag, den 17. November um 20 Uhr :
– Vortrag über « Die Erhaltung der Biodiversität », von Gaëtan Louis-Riché von Châlons Agglo
Samstag, 18. November, 14 bis 18 Uhr :
– 14 Uhr: Einweihung
– 14.30 Uhr: Vortrag « Kakaokette, Biodiversität und fairer Handel », von Anne-Marie Sonnet
– 16 Uhr: Vorstellung der Schulprojekte zum Thema Biodiversität
– 17:00 Uhr: Chor Le Ch?ur d’Hommes, geleitet von Dominique Taboureaux
– 17:30 Uhr: Spiel zu den SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), moderiert von Jennifer Milon
Sonntag, 19. November, 14.30 bis 18.00 Uhr:
– 14.30 Uhr: Treffen mit den Partnerstädten zum Thema « Vom Aussterben bedrohte Arten: Welche nachhaltigen Verpflichtungen werden zu ihrem Schutz und zur Verhinderung ihres Aussterbens eingegangen? », von Pascale GÉRARDOT und Philippe LECOMPTE.
– 15.00 Uhr: Spiel zu den SDGs unter der Leitung des Vereins Uniscité
– 15:30 Uhr: Vorführung des Dokumentarfilms « Grüne Revolution, Europa, ein erschütterter Kontinent » (54 min) von Joakim DEMMER, anschließend Austausch.
Und das ganze Wochenende über:
– Stände der 14 Vereine des Collectif Cités en Champagne pour la Solidarité Internationale
– Ausstellung « Rencontres animalières » (Tierische Begegnungen) der Fotografin Sophie Delecaut
– Verschiedene Animationen, die von Unicité und jungen Freiwilligen angeboten werden
– Verkauf von Büchern und Kunsthandwerk
– Ausstellung « Biodiversität » der Schüler des Gymnasiums Jean Talon
– Sammlung von Brillen und Röntgenbildern
