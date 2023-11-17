Festival des Solidarités Festisol Abbaye de Vinetz Châlons-en-Champagne, 17 novembre 2023, Châlons-en-Champagne.

Châlons-en-Champagne,Marne

Vendredi 17 novembre à 20 h :

– Conférence sur « Le maintien de la biodiversité », par Gaëtan Louis-Riché de Châlons Agglo

Samedi 18 novembre de 14 h à 18 h :

– 14 h : Inauguration

– 14 h 30 : Conférence « Filière cacao, biodiversité et commerce équitable », par Anne-Marie Sonnet

– 16 h : Restitution des projets scolaires autour de la biodiversité

– 17 h : Chorale Le Chœur d’Hommes, dirigée par Dominique Taboureaux

– 17 h 30 : Jeu des ODD (Objectifs de Développement Durable), animé par Jennifer Milon

Dimanche 19 novembre de 14 h 30 à 18 h :

– 14 h 30 : Rencontre avec les Villes jumelées sur le thème « Espèces en voie de disparition : quels engagements durables sont pris pour leur protection et la prévention de leur extinction ? », par Pascale GÉRARDOT et Philippe LECOMPTE.

– 15 h : Jeu des ODD animé par l’association Uniscité

– 15 h 30 : Projection du film documentaire « Révolution verte, Europe, un continent bouleversé » (54 min), de Joakim DEMMER, suivi d’échanges.

Et tout le week-end :

– Stands des 14 associations du Collectif Cités en Champagne pour la Solidarité Internationale

– Exposition « Rencontres animalières » de la photographe Sophie Delecaut

– Animations variées proposées par Unicité et de jeunes bénévoles

– Vente de livres et d’artisanat

– Exposition « Biodiversité » des lycéens de Jean Talon

– Collecte de lunettes et de radiographies.

2023-11-17 fin : 2023-11-19 . .

Abbaye de Vinetz Rue de Vinetz

Châlons-en-Champagne 51000 Marne Grand Est



Friday November 17 at 8 pm:

– Conference on « Maintaining biodiversity », by Gaëtan Louis-Riché of Châlons Agglo

Saturday, November 18, 2 pm to 6 pm:

– 2 pm: Inauguration

– 2:30 p.m.: Conference on « Cocoa, biodiversity and fair trade », by Anne-Marie Sonnet

– 4 p.m.: Restitution of school projects on biodiversity

– 5 p.m.: Le Ch?ur d’Hommes choir, directed by Dominique Taboureaux

– 5:30 pm: SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) game, led by Jennifer Milon

Sunday, November 19, 2:30 pm to 6 pm:

– 2:30 pm: Meeting with Twin Cities on the theme « Endangered species: what sustainable commitments are being made to protect them and prevent their extinction? », by Pascale GÉRARDOT and Philippe LECOMPTE.

– 3 p.m.: ODD game, hosted by the association Uniscité

– 3:30 pm: Screening of the documentary film « Révolution verte, Europe, un continent bouleversé » (54 min), by Joakim DEMMER, followed by discussion.

And all weekend long:

– Stands set up by the 14 associations of the Collectif Cités en Champagne pour la Solidarité Internationale

– Animal Encounters » exhibition by photographer Sophie Delecaut

– Various activities organized by Unicité and young volunteers

– Book and craft sales

– Biodiversity » exhibition by Jean Talon high school students

– Collection of eyeglasses and X-rays

Viernes 17 de noviembre a las 20.00 h:

– Conferencia « Mantener la biodiversidad », a cargo de Gaëtan Louis-Riché, de Châlons Agglo

Sábado 18 de noviembre de 14.00 a 18.00 h:

– 14.00 h: Inauguración

– 14.30 h: Conferencia « La industria del cacao, la biodiversidad y el comercio justo », por Anne-Marie Sonnet

– 16.00 h: Comentarios de los proyectos escolares sobre biodiversidad

– 17.00 h: Coro Le Ch?ur d’Hommes, dirigido por Dominique Taboureaux

– 17.30 h: Juego de los ODS (Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible), dirigido por Jennifer Milon

Domingo 19 de noviembre de 14.30 a 18.00 horas

– 14.30 h: Encuentro con ciudades hermanadas sobre el tema « Especies en peligro: ¿qué compromisos sostenibles se están adoptando para protegerlas y evitar su extinción? », a cargo de Pascale GÉRARDOT y Philippe LECOMPTE.

– 15.00 h: Juego sobre los ODS animado por la asociación Uniscité

– 15.30 h: Proyección del documental « Révolution verte, Europe, un continent bouleversé » (54 min), de Joakim DEMMER, seguida de un debate.

Y durante todo el fin de semana

– Stands de las 14 asociaciones del Colectivo Ciudades en Champaña por la Solidaridad Internacional

– Exposición « Encuentros con animales » de la fotógrafa Sophie Delecaut

– Diversas actividades organizadas por Unicité y jóvenes voluntarios

– Venta de libros y artesanía

– Exposición « Biodiversidad » de los alumnos del instituto Jean Talon

– Recogida de gafas y radiografías

Freitag, den 17. November um 20 Uhr :

– Vortrag über « Die Erhaltung der Biodiversität », von Gaëtan Louis-Riché von Châlons Agglo

Samstag, 18. November, 14 bis 18 Uhr :

– 14 Uhr: Einweihung

– 14.30 Uhr: Vortrag « Kakaokette, Biodiversität und fairer Handel », von Anne-Marie Sonnet

– 16 Uhr: Vorstellung der Schulprojekte zum Thema Biodiversität

– 17:00 Uhr: Chor Le Ch?ur d’Hommes, geleitet von Dominique Taboureaux

– 17:30 Uhr: Spiel zu den SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), moderiert von Jennifer Milon

Sonntag, 19. November, 14.30 bis 18.00 Uhr:

– 14.30 Uhr: Treffen mit den Partnerstädten zum Thema « Vom Aussterben bedrohte Arten: Welche nachhaltigen Verpflichtungen werden zu ihrem Schutz und zur Verhinderung ihres Aussterbens eingegangen? », von Pascale GÉRARDOT und Philippe LECOMPTE.

– 15.00 Uhr: Spiel zu den SDGs unter der Leitung des Vereins Uniscité

– 15:30 Uhr: Vorführung des Dokumentarfilms « Grüne Revolution, Europa, ein erschütterter Kontinent » (54 min) von Joakim DEMMER, anschließend Austausch.

Und das ganze Wochenende über:

– Stände der 14 Vereine des Collectif Cités en Champagne pour la Solidarité Internationale

– Ausstellung « Rencontres animalières » (Tierische Begegnungen) der Fotografin Sophie Delecaut

– Verschiedene Animationen, die von Unicité und jungen Freiwilligen angeboten werden

– Verkauf von Büchern und Kunsthandwerk

– Ausstellung « Biodiversität » der Schüler des Gymnasiums Jean Talon

– Sammlung von Brillen und Röntgenbildern

