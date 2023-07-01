Expositions estivales Abbaye de Vertheuil Vertheuil, 1 juillet 2023, Vertheuil.

Vertheuil,Gironde

Comme tous les ans, l’Abbaye de Vertheuil sert d’écrin aux expositions estivales.

Galerie du Cloître au niveau inférieur, venez découvrir 14 indépendants de Bordeaux :

CAPALA, Chantal DELCROIX, Jeanne DUCHEIN, FAÑCH, Muriel GAUTHIER, Claire HAREL, Robert HOO-PARIS, Sylvie JATON RONDEAU, Arlette LOUBET, Charly LOUIS, Alain MONTANGON, Karine POTIER, Marie-Josée QUETIER et Christine REGNER.

Galerie des Moines à l’étage : Sarah LANYI et Isabelle THEVENON

Entrée libre.

Le vernissage aura lieu le mardi 4 juillet à 18h30..

2023-07-01 à ; fin : 2023-07-30 19:00:00. EUR.

Abbaye de Vertheuil

Vertheuil 33180 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



As every year, the Abbaye de Vertheuil is the setting for summer exhibitions.

In the Cloister Gallery on the lower level, discover 14 independent artists from Bordeaux:

CAPALA, Chantal DELCROIX, Jeanne DUCHEIN, FAÑCH, Muriel GAUTHIER, Claire HAREL, Robert HOO-PARIS, Sylvie JATON RONDEAU, Arlette LOUBET, Charly LOUIS, Alain MONTANGON, Karine POTIER, Marie-Josée QUETIER and Christine REGNER.

Galerie des Moines upstairs: Sarah LANYI and Isabelle THEVENON

Free admission.

The vernissage will take place on Tuesday, July 4 at 6.30pm.

Como cada año, la Abadía de Vertheuil es el escenario de las exposiciones de verano.

En la Galería del Claustro, en la planta baja, venga a descubrir a 14 artistas independientes de Burdeos:

CAPALA, Chantal DELCROIX, Jeanne DUCHEIN, FAÑCH, Muriel GAUTHIER, Claire HAREL, Robert HOO-PARIS, Sylvie JATON RONDEAU, Arlette LOUBET, Charly LOUIS, Alain MONTANGON, Karine POTIER, Marie-Josée QUETIER y Christine REGNER.

Galerie des Moines arriba: Sarah LANYI e Isabelle THEVENON

Entrada gratuita.

El preestreno tendrá lugar el martes 4 de julio a las 18.30 h.

Wie jedes Jahr dient die Abtei von Vertheuil als Kulisse für die Sommerausstellungen.

Galerie du Cloître auf der unteren Ebene, entdecken Sie 14 unabhängige Künstler aus Bordeaux:

CAPALA, Chantal DELCROIX, Jeanne DUCHEIN, FAÑCH, Muriel GAUTHIER, Claire HAREL, Robert HOO-PARIS, Sylvie JATON RONDEAU, Arlette LOUBET, Charly LOUIS, Alain MONTANGON, Karine POTIER, Marie-Josée QUETIER und Christine REGNER.

Galerie des Moines im Obergeschoss: Sarah LANYI und Isabelle THEVENON

Der Eintritt ist frei.

Die Vernissage findet am Dienstag, den 4. Juli um 18.30 Uhr statt.

