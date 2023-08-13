Atelier Broderie à l’aiguille avec Atelier Waksu Abbaye de Trois-Fontaines Trois-Fontaines-l’Abbaye, 13 août 2023, Trois-Fontaines-l'Abbaye.

Trois-Fontaines-l’Abbaye,Marne

Dans le cadre des Dimanches de l’abbaye. Broderie à l’aiguille « Arbre de vie ». Initiation au point devant et au point arrière rebrodé avec pose de perles. Sur inscription. de 14h à 17h..

2023-08-13 fin : 2023-08-13 17:00:00. .

Abbaye de Trois-Fontaines Place du Château

Trois-Fontaines-l’Abbaye 51340 Marne Grand Est



As part of the Abbey Sundays program. Tree of life » needlepoint. Introduction to front stitch and embroidered back stitch with beading. Registration required. 2pm to 5pm.

En el marco del programa « Domingos de Abadía ». Punto de aguja « Árbol de la vida ». Introducción al punto delantero y al punto trasero bordado con pedrería. Inscripción obligatoria. 14.00 a 17.00 h.

Im Rahmen der Dimanches de l’abbaye (Sonntage in der Abtei). Nadelstickerei « Baum des Lebens ». Einführung in den Vorder- und den bestickten Rückstich mit Anbringen von Perlen. Nach Anmeldung. Von 14h bis 17h.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-21 par Office de Tourisme du Lac du Der en Champagne