FESTIVAL LES VOIX DE NOËL- ABBAYE DE NIEUL SUR L’AUTISE Abbaye de Nieul Rives-d’Autise Catégories d’Évènement: Rives-d'Autise

Vendée FESTIVAL LES VOIX DE NOËL- ABBAYE DE NIEUL SUR L’AUTISE Abbaye de Nieul Rives-d’Autise, 16 décembre 2023, Rives-d'Autise. Rives-d’Autise,Vendée Antara Korai – Chœurs d’enfants de Alcorcón (Madrid, Espagne).

2023-12-16 fin : 2023-12-16 . .

Abbaye de Nieul

Rives-d’Autise 85240 Vendée Pays de la Loire



Antara Korai ? Alcorcón Children?s Choir (Madrid, Spain) Antara Korai ? Coro Infantil de Alcorcón (Madrid, España) Antara Korai ? Kinderchöre von Alcorcón (Madrid, Spanien) Mise à jour le 2023-11-08 par Vendée Expansion Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Rives-d'Autise, Vendée Autres Lieu Abbaye de Nieul Adresse Abbaye de Nieul Ville Rives-d'Autise Departement Vendée Lieu Ville Abbaye de Nieul Rives-d'Autise latitude longitude 46.4247315;-0.6789047

Abbaye de Nieul Rives-d'Autise Vendée https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/rives-d'autise/