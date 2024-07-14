Jazz Pique-Nique Abbaye de Boschaud Villars, 14 juillet 2024 19:00, Villars.

Villars,Dordogne

Jazz pique-nique: Miss Bee & The Bullfrogs. Pique-nique possible lors du concert. 15€ (tarif plein), 13€ (tarif réduit), 12€ pour les adhérents et gratuit -16 ans..

2024-07-14 fin : 2024-07-14 . .

Abbaye de Boschaud

Villars 24530 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Jazz picnic: Miss Bee & The Bullfrogs. Picnic possible during the concert. 15 (full price), 13 (reduced price), 12? for members and free for under-16s.

Picnic de jazz: Miss Bee & The Bullfrogs. Picnic disponible durante el concierto. 15 € (precio normal), 13 € (con descuento), 12 € para socios y gratis para menores de 16 años.

Jazz Picknick: Miss Bee & The Bullfrogs. Picknick während des Konzerts möglich. 15? (voller Preis), 13? (ermäßigter Preis), 12? für Mitglieder und kostenlos für Kinder unter 16 Jahren.

Mise à jour le 2023-12-06 par Val de Dronne