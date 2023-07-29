FESTIVAL DE LA DECROISSANCE – Débat « Comment faire face à l’éco-anxiété ? » Abbatiale, salle des communs Saint-Maixent-l’École, 29 juillet 2023, Saint-Maixent-l'École.

Saint-Maixent-l’École,Deux-Sèvres

FESTIVAL DE LA DECROISSANCE – Débat

Le samedi 29 Juillet à 14h30 à la Salle des communs (Abbatiale) Saint-Maixent-l’Ecole.

Comment faire face à l’éco-anxiété ?

Pourquoi comprendre et vivre avec ses émotions est une étape indispensable pour agir collectivement face à l’urgence climatique ? Comment à contrario certains camps politiques utilisent-ils les mécanismes émotionnels du déni et de la colère pour faire avancer leur projet ? Quelles actions pour vivre avec nos éco-émotions ?

Avec :

Zoé LACKNER, doctorante en psychologie sociale et environnementale, université Savoie Mont-Blanc

Magali PAYEN, directrice de Newtopia, fondatrice d’OnEstPrêt et d’Imagine 2050

Animation : Serge BLÉHOUA, activiste pour la justice écologique et sociale à Marseille

+ d’infos : contact@decroissancelefestival.org

https://decroissancelefestival.org.

Abbatiale, salle des communs rue de l’abbaye

Saint-Maixent-l’École 79400 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



FESTIVAL DE LA DECROISSANCE – Debate

Saturday, July 29 at 2:30pm at the Salle des communs (Abbatiale) Saint-Maixent-l’Ecole.

How to cope with eco-anxiety?

Why is understanding and living with our emotions an essential step to collective action in the face of the climate emergency? How, on the other hand, do certain political camps use the emotional mechanisms of denial and anger to advance their agenda? What actions can we take to live with our eco-emotions?

With :

Zoé LACKNER, doctoral student in social and environmental psychology, Université Savoie Mont-Blanc

Magali PAYEN, Director of Newtopia, founder of OnEstPrêt and Imagine 2050

Moderator: Serge BLÉHOUA, ecological and social justice activist, Marseilles

+ More info: contact@decroissancelefestival.org

https://decroissancelefestival.org

FESTIVAL DE LA DECROISSANCE – Debate

Sábado 29 de julio a las 14.30 h en la Salle des communs (Abbatiale) Saint-Maixent-l’Ecole.

¿Cómo hacer frente a la eco-ansiedad?

¿Por qué comprender nuestras emociones y convivir con ellas es una etapa esencial de la acción colectiva para hacer frente a la emergencia climática? ¿Cómo, por otra parte, ciertos campos políticos utilizan los mecanismos emocionales de la negación y la ira para hacer avanzar su agenda? ¿Qué podemos hacer para vivir con nuestras eco-emociones?

Con :

Zoé LACKNER, doctoranda en psicología social y medioambiental, Université Savoie Mont-Blanc

Magali PAYEN, Directora de Newtopia, fundadora de OnEstPrêt y de Imagine 2050

Moderador: Serge BLÉHOUA, activista ecológico y por la justicia social, Marsella

+ Más información: contact@decroissancelefestival.org

https://decroissancelefestival.org

FESTIVAL DES ABWÄRTS – Debatte

Am Samstag, den 29. Juli um 14:30 Uhr im Salle des Communs (Abteikirche) Saint-Maixent-l’Ecole.

Wie kann man mit Öko-Angst umgehen?

Warum ist das Verstehen und Leben mit Emotionen ein unerlässlicher Schritt, um angesichts des Klimadrangs gemeinsam zu handeln? Wie nutzen im Gegensatz dazu bestimmte politische Lager die emotionalen Mechanismen der Verleugnung und des Zorns, um ihre Projekte voranzutreiben? Welche Maßnahmen können wir ergreifen, um mit unseren Öko-Emotionen zu leben?

Mit:

Zoé LACKNER, Doktorandin in Sozial- und Umweltpsychologie, Universität Savoie Mont-Blanc

Magali PAYEN, Direktorin von Newtopia, Gründerin von OnEstPrêt und Imagine 2050

Moderation: Serge BLÉHOUA, Aktivist für ökologische und soziale Gerechtigkeit in Marseille

+ Weitere Informationen: contact@decroissancelefestival.org

https://decroissancelefestival.org

