FESTIVAL DE LA DECROISSANCE – Débat « Comment faire face à l’éco-anxiété ? » Abbatiale, salle des communs Saint-Maixent-l’École
FESTIVAL DE LA DECROISSANCE – Débat « Comment faire face à l’éco-anxiété ? » Abbatiale, salle des communs Saint-Maixent-l’École, 29 juillet 2023, Saint-Maixent-l'École.
Saint-Maixent-l’École,Deux-Sèvres
FESTIVAL DE LA DECROISSANCE – Débat
Le samedi 29 Juillet à 14h30 à la Salle des communs (Abbatiale) Saint-Maixent-l’Ecole.
Comment faire face à l’éco-anxiété ?
Pourquoi comprendre et vivre avec ses émotions est une étape indispensable pour agir collectivement face à l’urgence climatique ? Comment à contrario certains camps politiques utilisent-ils les mécanismes émotionnels du déni et de la colère pour faire avancer leur projet ? Quelles actions pour vivre avec nos éco-émotions ?
Avec :
Zoé LACKNER, doctorante en psychologie sociale et environnementale, université Savoie Mont-Blanc
Magali PAYEN, directrice de Newtopia, fondatrice d’OnEstPrêt et d’Imagine 2050
Animation : Serge BLÉHOUA, activiste pour la justice écologique et sociale à Marseille
+ d’infos : contact@decroissancelefestival.org
https://decroissancelefestival.org.
2023-07-29 fin : 2023-07-29 . .
Abbatiale, salle des communs rue de l’abbaye
Saint-Maixent-l’École 79400 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
FESTIVAL DE LA DECROISSANCE – Debate
Saturday, July 29 at 2:30pm at the Salle des communs (Abbatiale) Saint-Maixent-l’Ecole.
How to cope with eco-anxiety?
Why is understanding and living with our emotions an essential step to collective action in the face of the climate emergency? How, on the other hand, do certain political camps use the emotional mechanisms of denial and anger to advance their agenda? What actions can we take to live with our eco-emotions?
With :
Zoé LACKNER, doctoral student in social and environmental psychology, Université Savoie Mont-Blanc
Magali PAYEN, Director of Newtopia, founder of OnEstPrêt and Imagine 2050
Moderator: Serge BLÉHOUA, ecological and social justice activist, Marseilles
+ More info: contact@decroissancelefestival.org
https://decroissancelefestival.org
FESTIVAL DE LA DECROISSANCE – Debate
Sábado 29 de julio a las 14.30 h en la Salle des communs (Abbatiale) Saint-Maixent-l’Ecole.
¿Cómo hacer frente a la eco-ansiedad?
¿Por qué comprender nuestras emociones y convivir con ellas es una etapa esencial de la acción colectiva para hacer frente a la emergencia climática? ¿Cómo, por otra parte, ciertos campos políticos utilizan los mecanismos emocionales de la negación y la ira para hacer avanzar su agenda? ¿Qué podemos hacer para vivir con nuestras eco-emociones?
Con :
Zoé LACKNER, doctoranda en psicología social y medioambiental, Université Savoie Mont-Blanc
Magali PAYEN, Directora de Newtopia, fundadora de OnEstPrêt y de Imagine 2050
Moderador: Serge BLÉHOUA, activista ecológico y por la justicia social, Marsella
+ Más información: contact@decroissancelefestival.org
https://decroissancelefestival.org
FESTIVAL DES ABWÄRTS – Debatte
Am Samstag, den 29. Juli um 14:30 Uhr im Salle des Communs (Abteikirche) Saint-Maixent-l’Ecole.
Wie kann man mit Öko-Angst umgehen?
Warum ist das Verstehen und Leben mit Emotionen ein unerlässlicher Schritt, um angesichts des Klimadrangs gemeinsam zu handeln? Wie nutzen im Gegensatz dazu bestimmte politische Lager die emotionalen Mechanismen der Verleugnung und des Zorns, um ihre Projekte voranzutreiben? Welche Maßnahmen können wir ergreifen, um mit unseren Öko-Emotionen zu leben?
Mit:
Zoé LACKNER, Doktorandin in Sozial- und Umweltpsychologie, Universität Savoie Mont-Blanc
Magali PAYEN, Direktorin von Newtopia, Gründerin von OnEstPrêt und Imagine 2050
Moderation: Serge BLÉHOUA, Aktivist für ökologische und soziale Gerechtigkeit in Marseille
+ Weitere Informationen: contact@decroissancelefestival.org
https://decroissancelefestival.org
Mise à jour le 2023-07-06 par OT Haut Val De Sèvre