A Workshop with Professor Ann Cunliffe IGR-IAE Rennes Rennes, lundi 8 avril 2024.

A Workshop with Professor Ann Cunliffe
Lundi 8 avril, 09h00
IGR-IAE Rennes

Début : 2024-04-08T09:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-08T17:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2024-04-08T09:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-08T17:30:00+02:00

A Workshop with Professor Ann Cunliffe

I Have a Glimpse of Something Better Than This… Being Reflexive

Glimpse – a hint, a faint idea, a possible connection, a brief moment in which we feel there may be something interesting, an idea or issue possibly worth exploring, a glimmer of light in the darkness, and hope for the future….

We use the word ‘glimpse’ in many contexts, but I’d like to focus on a how a glimpse may lead to questioning, discovery, understanding, and to reflexivity. And in doing so, how we begin to think about our academic lives differently.

As researchers, educators and practitioners, two fundamental questions we should be asking ourselves, but rarely do, are: ‘what are we here for?’ and ‘what are we doing?’ We can easily become embroiled in conforming to ubiquitous conventions and Discourses: publish or perish, impact, relevance, theory, neoliberalism, globalization…

Being reflexive is embedded in recognizing and exploring these questions and our ‘glimpses’ into possibilities for a new future.

During the day, through discussion and input we will explore how we may

experience and work with glimpses in our academic lives, in our teaching, research, and writing. In particular, we’ll address questions including:

. What does a ‘glimpse’ mean to you?

. What are our personal glimpses?

. Why do they resonate and how do they lead to discovery?

. Where may we take glimpses and how can we develop our work, both personally and collectively?

. How do these questions relate to ontology, reflexivity, and theorizing?

If you would like to accept this invitation to participate, please answer the following form before 10th of March to reserve your place:

https://forms.gle/L88GFsU4Sgr86dSz8

The workshop will be capped at 30 participants (should more than 30 people register, the date of registration will be taken into account on a “first come first served basis”, you will be contacted directly via e-mail if this situation arises).

We look forward to welcoming you in Rennes.

ORGANISERS :

. Dr. Rebecca Dickason, IGR-IAE, université de Rennes, CREM UMR CNRS 6211

. Pr. Sarah Robinson, Rennes School of Business, RBS

. Dr. Caroline Ruiller, IGR-IAE, université de Rennes, CREM UMR CNRS 6211

. Dr. Laura Sabbado da Rosa IGR-IAE, université de Rennes, CREM UMR CNRS 6211

. Dr. Christophe Vignon, IGR-IAE, université de Rennes, CREM UMR CNRS 6211

