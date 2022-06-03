A visit to the Spa Park in Rogaška Slatina Spa park (Zdraviliški park),Rogaška Slatina, 3 juin 2022, Cerovec pod Bočem.

The spa park in Rogaška Slatina covers an area of ​​10,000 square meters and boasts as many as 7,500 perennials, 4,500 boxwoods and 700 roses. Its spatial design includes tree-lined avenues, a park forest with dominant oaks, parks and gardens, and park equipment intended for seating guests. During a walk through the central part of the park you will find the former ‘Zdraviliški dom’ (now Grand Hotel Rogaška), well-known for its world-famous Crystal Hall, and the Temple Pavilion, where many classical concerts take place during the summer. However, there are many other sights: the monument of the National Liberation War, the monument of Count Attems (founder of the spa), weather house, natural rarity – ginkgo tree (Ginkgo biloba), statue of Boris Kidrič and a copy of the statue of Saint Janez Nepomuk (original preserved in the Ana’s Palace Museum). um).

free entrance

You will find your peace, vitality and contentment among the well-kept tree-lined avenues, greenery and flower beds.

