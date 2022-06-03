A visit to the Spa Park in Rogaška Slatina Spa park (Zdraviliški park),Rogaška Slatina Cerovec pod Bočem
The spa park in Rogaška Slatina covers an area of 10,000 square meters and boasts as many as 7,500 perennials, 4,500 boxwoods and 700 roses. Its spatial design includes tree-lined avenues, a park forest with dominant oaks, parks and gardens, and park equipment intended for seating guests. During a walk through the central part of the park you will find the former ‘Zdraviliški dom’ (now Grand Hotel Rogaška), well-known for its world-famous Crystal Hall, and the Temple Pavilion, where many classical concerts take place during the summer. However, there are many other sights: the monument of the National Liberation War, the monument of Count Attems (founder of the spa), weather house, natural rarity – ginkgo tree (Ginkgo biloba), statue of Boris Kidrič and a copy of the statue of Saint Janez Nepomuk (original preserved in the Ana’s Palace Museum). um).
free entrance
You will find your peace, vitality and contentment among the well-kept tree-lined avenues, greenery and flower beds.
Spa park (Zdraviliški park),Rogaška Slatina Zdraviliški trg 11, 3250 Rogaška Slatina Cerovec pod Bočem
2022-06-03T08:00:00 2022-06-03T22:00:00;2022-06-04T08:00:00 2022-06-04T22:00:00;2022-06-05T08:00:00 2022-06-05T08:30:00