2021-12-23 18:30:00 – 2021-12-23 19:30:00 Porjou L’Improbable Café culturel
Un projet solo piano/voix et guitare/voix , plutôt intimiste. Un voyage musical avec des compositions aux influences pop , folk , blues et soul .
monpetit.n@gmail.com http://limprobable.fr/
