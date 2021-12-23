Plestin-les-Grèves Plestin-les-Grèves Côtes-d'Armor, Plestin-les-Grèves A puppet in the sky Plestin-les-Grèves Plestin-les-Grèves Catégories d’évènement: Côtes-d'Armor

Plestin-les-Grèves

A puppet in the sky Plestin-les-Grèves, 23 décembre 2021, Plestin-les-Grèves. A puppet in the sky Porjou L’Improbable Café culturel Plestin-les-Grèves

2021-12-23 18:30:00 – 2021-12-23 19:30:00 Porjou L’Improbable Café culturel

Plestin-les-Grèves Côtes d’Armor Plestin-les-Grèves Un projet solo piano/voix et guitare/voix , plutôt intimiste. Un voyage musical avec des compositions aux influences pop , folk , blues et soul . monpetit.n@gmail.com http://limprobable.fr/ Un projet solo piano/voix et guitare/voix , plutôt intimiste. Un voyage musical avec des compositions aux influences pop , folk , blues et soul . Porjou L’Improbable Café culturel Plestin-les-Grèves

Lieu Plestin-les-Grèves
Adresse Porjou L'Improbable Café culturel