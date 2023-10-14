Soirée contée À la salle des fêtes Sainte-Colombe-en-Bruilhois, 14 octobre 2023, Sainte-Colombe-en-Bruilhois.

Sainte-Colombe-en-Bruilhois,Lot-et-Garonne

Balade contée éclairée aux lampions dans les ruelles du village.

Catherine Bohl, lectrice et conteuse lot-et-garonnaise de l’association « Plume contante »

animera la balade contée, une rencontre lumineuse..

2023-10-14 fin : 2023-10-14 . .

À la salle des fêtes

Sainte-Colombe-en-Bruilhois 47310 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Lantern-lit storytelling stroll through the village streets.

Catherine Bohl, reader and storyteller from the Lot-et-Garonne « Plume contante » association

will lead the storytelling stroll, a luminous encounter.

Paseo de cuentacuentos iluminado con farolillos por las calles del pueblo.

Catherine Bohl, lectora y narradora de Lot-et-Garonne, de la asociación « Plume contante

guiará el paseo cuentacuentos, un encuentro luminoso.

Mit Laternen beleuchteter Märchenspaziergang durch die Gassen des Dorfes.

Catherine Bohl, Leserin und Erzählerin aus Lot-et-Garonne von der Vereinigung « Plume contante »

wird den erzählten Spaziergang, eine leuchtende Begegnung, leiten.

