Soirée contée À la salle des fêtes Sainte-Colombe-en-Bruilhois
Sainte-Colombe-en-Bruilhois,Lot-et-Garonne
Balade contée éclairée aux lampions dans les ruelles du village.
Catherine Bohl, lectrice et conteuse lot-et-garonnaise de l’association « Plume contante »
animera la balade contée, une rencontre lumineuse..
2023-10-14
À la salle des fêtes
Sainte-Colombe-en-Bruilhois 47310 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Lantern-lit storytelling stroll through the village streets.
Catherine Bohl, reader and storyteller from the Lot-et-Garonne « Plume contante » association
will lead the storytelling stroll, a luminous encounter.
Paseo de cuentacuentos iluminado con farolillos por las calles del pueblo.
Catherine Bohl, lectora y narradora de Lot-et-Garonne, de la asociación « Plume contante
guiará el paseo cuentacuentos, un encuentro luminoso.
Mit Laternen beleuchteter Märchenspaziergang durch die Gassen des Dorfes.
Catherine Bohl, Leserin und Erzählerin aus Lot-et-Garonne von der Vereinigung « Plume contante »
wird den erzählten Spaziergang, eine leuchtende Begegnung, leiten.
