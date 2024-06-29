À LA BIBLIOTHÈQUE POUR TOUS BRAD’LIVRES Espace Eugène Legal Bibliothèque pour tous Saint-Lyphard
À LA BIBLIOTHÈQUE POUR TOUS BRAD’LIVRES Espace Eugène Legal Bibliothèque pour tous Saint-Lyphard, samedi 29 juin 2024.
À LA BIBLIOTHÈQUE POUR TOUS BRAD’LIVRES Espace Eugène Legal Bibliothèque pour tous Saint-Lyphard Loire-Atlantique
A la Bibliothèque pour tous, braderie de livres, romans et BD adultes et enfants. .
Début : 2024-06-29 09:00:00
fin : 2024-06-29 18:00:00
Espace Eugène Legal Bibliothèque pour tous 2 rue de Kerio
Saint-Lyphard 44410 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire cbptstlyph@orange.fr
