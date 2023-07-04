DES LIVRES A LA PLAGE A côté du Centre de Secours Central Boulevard Jean Moulin Valras-Plage
Une bibliothèque installée en front de mer avec à votre disposition: des livres , des jeux de société bref la détente est assurée.
Gratuit..
2023-07-04 10:00:00 fin : 2023-08-26 18:00:00. .
A côté du Centre de Secours Central
Boulevard Jean Moulin
Valras-Plage 34350 Hérault Occitanie
A library set up on the seafront, with books and board games for you to enjoy.
Free admission.
Una biblioteca instalada en el paseo marítimo con libros y juegos de mesa para disfrutar y relajarse.
Todo gratuito.
Eine Bibliothek am Meer mit Büchern und Gesellschaftsspielen, die Ihnen zur Verfügung stehen, sorgt für Entspannung.
Kostenlos.
