DES LIVRES A LA PLAGE A côté du Centre de Secours Central Boulevard Jean Moulin Valras-Plage, 4 juillet 2023, Valras-Plage.

Valras-Plage,Hérault

Une bibliothèque installée en front de mer avec à votre disposition: des livres , des jeux de société bref la détente est assurée.

Gratuit..

2023-07-04 10:00:00 fin : 2023-08-26 18:00:00. .

A côté du Centre de Secours Central

Boulevard Jean Moulin

Valras-Plage 34350 Hérault Occitanie



A library set up on the seafront, with books and board games for you to enjoy.

Free admission.

Una biblioteca instalada en el paseo marítimo con libros y juegos de mesa para disfrutar y relajarse.

Todo gratuito.

Eine Bibliothek am Meer mit Büchern und Gesellschaftsspielen, die Ihnen zur Verfügung stehen, sorgt für Entspannung.

Kostenlos.

