Randonnée La Nogentaise 9bis Avenue du 8 Mai 1945 Nogent-sur-Oise, 15 octobre 2023, Nogent-sur-Oise.

Nogent-sur-Oise,Oise

4 parcours fléchés 9-13-17 et 23 kms

Inscriptions de 8H00 à 10h30 au GYMNASION 9bis avenue du 8 mai 45 à Nogent-sur-Oise Tarif : non licencié 4€ /licencié 3€ / enfant-13ans gratuit.

Sandwich saucisse et boisson offerte. Renseignements au 06 51 80 45 24.

2023-10-15 fin : 2023-10-15 13:00:00. 3 .

9bis Avenue du 8 Mai 1945

Nogent-sur-Oise 60180 Oise Hauts-de-France



4 signposted routes 9-13-17 and 23 kms

Registration from 8.00am to 10.30am at GYMNASION 9bis avenue du 8 mai 45, Nogent-sur-Oise Price: unlicensed 4? /licensed 3? / children aged 13 free.

Sausage sandwich and drink provided. Information on 06 51 80 45 24

4 recorridos señalizados 9-13-17 y 23 kms

Inscripciones de 8h00 a 10h30 en GYMNASION 9bis avenue du 8 mai 45 en Nogent-sur-Oise Precio: sin licencia 4? / con licencia 3? / niños de 13 años gratis.

Emparedado de salchicha y bebida incluidos. Para más información, llame al 06 51 80 45 24

4 ausgeschilderte Strecken 9-13-17 und 23 kms

Einschreibungen von 8.00 bis 10.30 Uhr im GYMNASION 9bis avenue du 8 mai 45 in Nogent-sur-Oise Tarif: nicht lizenziert 4? / lizenziert 3? / Kinder-13 Jahre kostenlos.

Sandwich-Wurst und Getränk werden angeboten. Informationen unter 06 51 80 45 24

Mise à jour le 2023-08-26 par SIM Aisne/Oise/Somme HDF – Office de Tourisme Creil Sud Oise