Concert : INVSN au Mc Daid’s 97 Rue Paul Doumer Le Havre, 9 octobre 2023, Le Havre.

Le Havre,Seine-Maritime

Venez découvrir IVNSN (prononcé invasion) au Mc Daid’s le 09 octobre prochain !

INVSN est un groupe post-punk suédois est le projet solo pour Dennis Lyxzén, connu pour les groupes punk Refused et The International Noise Conspiracy.

Le groupe a des sons plus folklorique et plus doux que les activités musicales précédentes de l’artiste.

Et en première partie MelCove chauffera la salle !

Tout d’abord inspirés par les fulgurances du Velvet Underground et de Sixteen Horsepower, le groupe apprécie déjà les ambiances sombres, proches du roman noir, dont leur nom se fait un vague écho.

Une belle soirée en perspective !

Préventes : 8€

Tarif sur place : 10€ Voir moins.

2023-10-09 20:00:00 fin : 2023-10-09 . .

97 Rue Paul Doumer Mc Daid’s

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Come and discover IVNSN (pronounced invasion) at Mc Daid’s on October 09!

INVSN is a Swedish post-punk band and solo project for Dennis Lyxzén, known for punk bands Refused and The International Noise Conspiracy.

The band has a folkier, softer sound than the artist’s previous musical activities.

And opening act MelCove will heat up the room!

Initially inspired by the dazzling sounds of the Velvet Underground and Sixteen Horsepower, the band already appreciates the dark, novel noir-like ambiences their name vaguely echoes.

A great evening ahead!

Pre-sale: 8?

On-site price: 10? See less

¡Ven a descubrir a IVNSN (pronunciado invasión) en Mc Daid’s el 09 de octubre!

INVSN es una banda post-punk sueca y proyecto en solitario de Dennis Lyxzén, conocido por las bandas punk Refused y The International Noise Conspiracy.

La banda tiene un sonido más folk y suave que las anteriores actividades musicales del artista.

Y para abrir el espectáculo, MelCove

Inspirada inicialmente por los deslumbrantes sonidos de Velvet Underground y Sixteen Horsepower, la banda ya aprecia la atmósfera de novela negra oscura de la que su nombre se hace vagamente eco.

¡Nos espera una gran velada!

Venta anticipada: 8?

Precio de las entradas: 10? Ver menos

Erleben Sie IVNSN (ausgesprochen Invasion) im Mc Daid’s am 09. Oktober!

INVSN ist eine schwedische Post-Punk-Band und das Soloprojekt von Dennis Lyxzén, der durch die Punkbands Refused und The International Noise Conspiracy bekannt wurde.

Die Band klingt folkloristischer und sanfter als die bisherigen musikalischen Aktivitäten des Künstlers.

Und als Vorgruppe wird MelCove den Saal aufheizen!

Zunächst inspiriert von den Geistesblitzen von Velvet Underground und Sixteen Horsepower, schätzt die Band bereits die düsteren, an Kriminalromane erinnernden Stimmungen, die in ihrem Namen ein vages Echo finden.

Ein schöner Abend in Aussicht!

Vorverkauf: 8?

Preis vor Ort: 10? Weniger sehen

Mise à jour le 2023-10-04 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche