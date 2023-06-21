E-KLOZIN’ – Fête de la Musique @ Canal Saint-Martin [ Open Air ] 95 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris, France Paris, 21 juin 2023, Paris.

E-KLOZIN’ – Fête de la Musique @ Canal Saint-Martin [ Open Air ] Mercredi 21 juin, 16h00 95 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris, France

Le collectif E-KLOZIN’ est de retour sur le Canal Saint Martin en mode OPEN AIR pour célébrer la fête de la musique de la plus belle des manières.

Pour cette 12eme année, une fois de plus folie, sourires, Big Hugs et Good Vibes seront au Rendez-vous !

Suivez-nous !

Evénement Facebook : E-KLOZIN’

Instagram : @eklozin

YouTube : EKLOZIN

██████████ INFOS PRATIQUES ██████████

► Adresse :

95 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris

[ En face du magasin coloré Antoine & Lili ]

M° Gare de L’Est [ Ligne 4, 7, 5 ]

► Free Access

► Les enfants sont les bienvenus avec un casque atténuateur de bruit.

██████████ MUZIK ██████████

[ HOUSE ] – [ MINIMAL ] – [ TECHNO ] & MORE

Un brochette d’artistes aux styles affirmés…

Deep House , Minimale, Afro Deep, Acid House, Techno, Nu Disco, Deep Techno, Drum N Bass…

Bref, comme à chaque session, ça s’annonce pointu, éclectique et festif !

L !NE UP [ Dans le désordre ] ^^

► Adèle Paris

► Alan Aaron [ E-KLOZIN’ / Point Breakers ]

► Alex Xela [ E-KLOZIN’ ]

► Audiokast [ E-KLOZIN’ / Point Breakers]

► Dominus [ E-KLOZIN’ ]

► Rohan1000 [ Much More ]

► Rose Cagoule [ La Fesste ]

██████████ LIENS ██████████

► Adèle Paris https://soundcloud.com/adele_paris

► Alan Aaron https://soundcloud.com/alan-aaron

► Alex Xela https://soundcloud.com/xela94700

► Audiokast https://soundcloud.com/audiokast

► Dominus https://soundcloud.com/dominus-musik

► Rohan1000 https://soundcloud.com/rohan1000

► Rose Cagoule https://soundcloud.com/rose-cagoule

95 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris, France 95 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris, France Paris 75010 Paris 10e Arrondissement Paris Île-de-France [{« link »: « https://fb.me/e/XkQ9UTXU »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@eklozin) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/54512867_568743103535450_1445513922558820352_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=107&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=y7g5GjbYAigAX8Y0M0_&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfBvHbYkVy3BZIB5OiFOHfMxsYNFJhU9nvNyMsvgfzPFTQ&oe=64ACB7B4 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/eklozin/ », « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/eklozin »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 900, « description »: « Electronic Music / Art / Extreme Sports [ENGLISH] E-KLOZIN u2019is a multidisciplinary artistic collective focused on Electronic Music, Art and extreme sports. Based in Paris, each of our human-sized events aims to reveal talents and create socio-cultural connections. [FRENCH] E-KLOZINu2019 est un collectif artistique pluridisciplinaire axu00e9 Musique Electronique, Art et Sports de Glisse. Basu00e9 u00e0 Paris, nos u00e9vu00e9nements u00e0 taille humaine ont pour objectif de ru00e9vu00e9ler des talents et u00e9galement cru00e9er des connections socio-culturelles. », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « EKLOZIN », « provider_name »: « YouTube », « thumbnail_url »: « https://yt3.googleusercontent.com/ytc/AGIKgqP75h5WW8RnHT1YxbjdfxyV1YqNrwEp2V0LNR05=s900-c-k-c0x00ffffff-no-rj », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtIrb5CO9UptWq3mNicZrzQ », « thumbnail_height »: 900}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/@EKLOZIN »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Adu00e8le Paris », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « https://youtu.be/dT5luu3Rtjw http://m.youtube.com/watch?v=dT5luu3Rtjw », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Adu00e8le Paris », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-X2LAiyyaexWNq6yj-WyrLRA-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/adele_paris », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/adele_paris », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/adele_paris »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Alan Aaron », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « In few words, Alan Aaron is : Electronic & Eclectic ! Deep House, Tech House, Minimal, Techno, Electronica, Deep Techno; He juggles with different styles… Alan is the Art Director of E-KLOZIN’ [ C », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Alan Aaron », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000003444294-20jx5x-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/alan-aaron », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/alan-aaron », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/alan-aaron »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Alex Xela », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Booking Request : info@eklozin.fr / booking@pointbreakers.fr Collectives : E-Klozin’ & PointBreakers / Paris Artiste aux influences diverses, adepte du vinyle et digger passionnu00e9, explorant la musiq », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Alex Xela », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-xjuZJKbc2azyuKHm-XYuUVA-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/xela94700 », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/xela94700 », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/xela94700 »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AudioKast », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Listen to AudioKast | SoundCloud is an audio platform that lets you listen to what you love and share the sounds you create. », « type »: « rich », « title »: « AudioKast », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000321763852-h46p4o-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/audiokast », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/audiokast », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/audiokast »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Dominus-musik », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Contact : dominus.musik@gmail.com Other mix on Mixcloud », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Dominus-musik », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000317316028-n3q5xi-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/dominus-musik », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/dominus-musik », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/dominus-musik »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Rohan1000 », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Rohan1000, also known as Juan El Romano, is a Parisian activist, DJ and producer with a passion for electronic music. He is best known for his exploration of several genres of electronic music and doe », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Rohan1000 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-G7Dy8HACfDoabZzx-BLvh3w-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/rohan1000 », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/rohan1000 », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/rohan1000 »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Rose Cagoule », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Listen to Rose Cagoule | SoundCloud is an audio platform that lets you listen to what you love and share the sounds you create. », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Rose Cagoule », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-uGrLW1xz8WvWKcpS-giMMAg-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/rose-cagoule », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/rose-cagoule », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud »}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/rose-cagoule »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/eklozin.supporters »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-21T16:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T23:59:00+02:00

2023-06-21T16:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T23:59:00+02:00

© Alan Aaron [ E-KLOZIN’ ]