J’m’appelle Patrick… mais on dit Bob / Soirée Boris Vian 94 Rue Haute Saint-Maurice Chinon, 11 juillet 2023, Chinon.

Chinon,Indre-et-Loire

Boris Vian est l’un des artistes français les plus complets qu’on ait connus au siècle dernier : il s’est illustré en tant que romancier, poète, dramaturge, critique musical, acteur, chanteur, compositeur, trompettiste….

2023-07-11 à ; fin : 2023-07-11 . 15 EUR.

94 Rue Haute Saint-Maurice

Chinon 37500 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Boris Vian is one of the most complete French artists of the last century: he has distinguished himself as a novelist, poet, playwright, music critic, actor, singer, composer, trumpet player?

Boris Vian es uno de los artistas franceses más completos del siglo pasado: se ha distinguido como novelista, poeta, dramaturgo, crítico musical, actor, cantante, compositor, trompetista?

Boris Vian ist einer der vielseitigsten französischen Künstler des letzten Jahrhunderts. Er hat sich als Romancier, Dichter, Dramatiker, Musikkritiker, Schauspieler, Sänger, Komponist, Trompeter usw. hervorgetan

Mise à jour le 2023-06-02 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme