LES AMIS DU MUSÉE – CONFÉRENCE « : ‘’FAYMOREAU, SON CHARBON ET LA VIE DE SES MINEURS » 93 rue gallo romaine Fontenay-le-Comte
LES AMIS DU MUSÉE – CONFÉRENCE « : ‘’FAYMOREAU, SON CHARBON ET LA VIE DE SES MINEURS » 93 rue gallo romaine Fontenay-le-Comte, 15 octobre 2023, Fontenay-le-Comte.
Fontenay-le-Comte,Vendée
Les Amis du Musée vous invite à leur traditionnelle conférence du dimanche !.
2023-10-15 fin : 2023-10-15 . .
93 rue gallo romaine SALLE SAINT MEDARD
Fontenay-le-Comte 85200 Vendée Pays de la Loire
The Friends of the Museum invite you to their traditional Sunday lecture!
Los Amigos del Museo le invitan a su tradicional conferencia dominical
Die Freunde des Museums laden Sie zu ihrem traditionellen Sonntagsvortrag ein!
Mise à jour le 2023-09-11 par Vendée Expansion