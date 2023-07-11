Johann Marmier photographe 92 Rue Battant Besançon, 12 juillet 2023, Besançon.

Besançon,Doubs

Photographe indépendant Globe-trotter, la photographie est pour moi une passion, devenue ma profession. Je propose également la Thérapie-photo..

fin : . .

92 Rue Battant

Besançon 25000 Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté



As a freelance globe-trotting photographer, photography is a passion for me and has become my profession. I also offer Photo Therapy.

Como fotógrafo independiente trotamundos, la fotografía es una pasión para mí y se ha convertido en mi profesión. También ofrezco Fototerapia.

Als freiberuflicher Fotograf und Weltenbummler ist die Fotografie für mich eine Leidenschaft, die zu meinem Beruf geworden ist. Ich biete auch Foto…

Mise à jour le 2023-06-29 par OFFICE DE TOURISME ET DES CONGRES DU GRAND BESANCON