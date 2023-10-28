Rallye nature 91 rue du sablar Castets
Un grand jeu pour découvrir l’écosystème forestier en s’amusant. Pour toute la famille à partir de 5 ans. Gratuit.
Rallye suivi d’un gouter.
Inscriptions au 06 50 34 28 65 ou contact@fish-castets.fr.
2023-10-28 fin : 2023-10-28 16:30:00. .
91 rue du sablar Halle du partage
Castets 40260 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
A great game to discover the forest ecosystem while having fun. For the whole family aged 5 and over. Free admission.
Rally followed by a snack.
Registration on 06 50 34 28 65 or contact@fish-castets.fr
Un gran juego para descubrir el ecosistema forestal mientras te diviertes. Para toda la familia a partir de 5 años. Entrada gratuita.
Rally seguido de una merienda.
Inscripciones en el 06 50 34 28 65 o en contact@fish-castets.fr
Ein großes Spiel, um das Ökosystem Wald spielerisch zu entdecken. Für die ganze Familie ab 5 Jahren. Die Teilnahme ist kostenlos.
Rallye mit anschließendem Imbiss.
Anmeldungen unter 06 50 34 28 65 oder contact@fish-castets.fr
