Rallye nature 91 rue du sablar Castets, 28 octobre 2023, Castets.

Castets,Landes

Un grand jeu pour découvrir l’écosystème forestier en s’amusant. Pour toute la famille à partir de 5 ans. Gratuit.

Rallye suivi d’un gouter.

Inscriptions au 06 50 34 28 65 ou contact@fish-castets.fr.

2023-10-28 fin : 2023-10-28 16:30:00. .

91 rue du sablar Halle du partage

Castets 40260 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A great game to discover the forest ecosystem while having fun. For the whole family aged 5 and over. Free admission.

Rally followed by a snack.

Registration on 06 50 34 28 65 or contact@fish-castets.fr

Un gran juego para descubrir el ecosistema forestal mientras te diviertes. Para toda la familia a partir de 5 años. Entrada gratuita.

Rally seguido de una merienda.

Inscripciones en el 06 50 34 28 65 o en contact@fish-castets.fr

Ein großes Spiel, um das Ökosystem Wald spielerisch zu entdecken. Für die ganze Familie ab 5 Jahren. Die Teilnahme ist kostenlos.

Rallye mit anschließendem Imbiss.

Anmeldungen unter 06 50 34 28 65 oder contact@fish-castets.fr

Mise à jour le 2023-10-05 par Côte Landes Nature Tourisme