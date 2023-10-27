Atelier d’Halloween 91 rue du sablar Castets, 27 octobre 2023, Castets.

Castets,Landes

Préparation des citrouilles d’halloween pour une déco d’enfer et recettes de soupes façon sorcières !

Vos créations seront ensuite sur le stand Lo co’hein lors de la fête de la soupe à Taller.

Tarif Libre

Informations au 07 64 07 95 33 ou contact@fish-castets.fr.

2023-10-27 fin : 2023-10-27 16:00:00. .

91 rue du sablar Halle du partage

Castets 40260 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Prepare Halloween pumpkins for the ultimate decor, and make witch-like soups!

Your creations will then be displayed at the Lo co?hein stand at the Taller soup festival.

Free admission

Information on 07 64 07 95 33 or contact@fish-castets.fr

Prepara calabazas de Halloween para una decoración fabulosa y elabora sopas al estilo brujo

Tus creaciones se expondrán en el puesto Lo co?hein del festival de la sopa en Taller.

Entrada gratuita

Información en el 07 64 07 95 33 o en contact@fish-castets.fr

Bereiten Sie Halloween-Kürbisse für eine tolle Dekoration vor und kochen Sie Suppenrezepte im Hexen-Stil!

Ihre Kreationen werden dann am Lo co?hein-Stand beim Suppenfest in Taller präsentiert.

Der Preis ist frei

Informationen unter 07 64 07 95 33 oder contact@fish-castets.fr

