Le musée en fête 9 rue régnaud Saint-Jean-d’Angély, 8 juillet 2023, Saint-Jean-d'Angély.

Saint-Jean-d’Angély,Charente-Maritime

Pour les 20 ans du musée, programmation spéciale avec animations pour tous, une plongée dans l’histoire garantie. En partenariat avec les associations de reconstitution historique Artecole pour tous et Rochefort en histoire..

2023-07-08 10:00:00 fin : 2023-07-09 . .

9 rue régnaud Musée des Cordeliers

Saint-Jean-d’Angély 17400 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine



To celebrate the museum?s 20th anniversary, we?re offering a special program of events for all ages, a guaranteed plunge into history. In partnership with the historical re-enactment associations Artecole pour tous and Rochefort en histoire.

Para celebrar el 20º aniversario del museo, organizamos un programa especial de eventos para todas las edades, que garantiza un inolvidable viaje en el tiempo. En colaboración con las asociaciones de recreación histórica Artecole pour tous y Rochefort en histoire.

Zum 20. Geburtstag des Museums gibt es ein Sonderprogramm mit Animationen für alle, ein garantiertes Eintauchen in die Geschichte. In Partnerschaft mit den Vereinen für historische Reenactment Artecole pour tous und Rochefort en histoire.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-22 par Destination Vals de Saintonge / Charentes Tourisme