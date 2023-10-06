Exposition – L’autre fille 9 Rue Pierre de Coubertin Yvetot, 6 octobre 2023, Yvetot.

Yvetot,Seine-Maritime

La Médiathèque intercommunale célèbre le premier anniversaire du Prix Nobel de littérature, attribué en 2022 à Annie Ernaux. A l’occasion de la publication de « L’Autre Fille », ouvrage faisant dialoguer littérature et photographie, découvrez l’exposition photographique du même titre, fruit du travail de l’auteure-photographe Nadège Fagoo associé à l’écriture d’Annie Ernaux..

Samedi 2023-10-06 fin : 2023-11-04

9 Rue Pierre de Coubertin

Yvetot 76190 Seine-Maritime Normandie



The Médiathèque intercommunale is celebrating the first anniversary of the Nobel Prize for Literature, awarded in 2022 to Annie Ernaux. To coincide with the publication of « L’Autre Fille », a book that brings together literature and photography, discover the photographic exhibition of the same title, the fruit of the work of author-photographer Nadège Fagoo, combined with the writing of Annie Ernaux.

La Mediateca Intercomunal celebra el primer aniversario del Premio Nobel de Literatura, concedido en 2022 a Annie Ernaux. Con motivo de la publicación de « L’Autre Fille », un libro que aúna literatura y fotografía, descubra la exposición fotográfica del mismo título, fruto del trabajo de la autora-fotógrafa Nadège Fagoo combinado con la escritura de Annie Ernaux.

Die interkommunale Mediathek feiert den ersten Jahrestag des Nobelpreises für Literatur, der 2022 an Annie Ernaux verliehen wird. Anlässlich der Veröffentlichung von « L’Autre Fille », einem Werk, das Literatur und Fotografie in einen Dialog bringt, entdecken Sie die gleichnamige Fotoausstellung, die das Ergebnis der Arbeit der Autorin und Fotografin Nadège Fagoo in Verbindung mit dem Schreiben von Annie Ernaux ist.

