Chantiers participatifs et repas 9 rue Paul -Gellé Châtillon-sur-Thouet, 24 octobre 2023, Châtillon-sur-Thouet.

Châtillon-sur-Thouet,Deux-Sèvres

Création de meubles en palettes

Réhabilitation des jardinières

Cuisine avec les enfants

Venez bricoler et cuisiner le mardi 24 octobre à partir de 10 h au CSC Maison Pour Tous .

C’est ouvert à tous, et suivi d’un repas (sur inscription 4.5€).

Places limitées.

(Vous pouvez venir avec vos outils si vous en avez).

2023-10-24 fin : 2023-10-24 18:00:00. .

9 rue Paul -Gellé Centre socioculturel et Maison Pour Tou

Châtillon-sur-Thouet 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Creating pallet furniture

Refurbishing planters

Cooking with the kids

Come tinker and cook on Tuesday October 24 from 10 a.m. at CSC Maison Pour Tous.

Open to all, followed by a meal (registration 4.5?).

Places are limited.

(You can bring your own tools if you have them)

Crear muebles de palets

Restaurar macetas

Cocinar con niños

Ven a hacer manualidades y a cocinar el martes 24 de octubre a partir de las 10 h en la Maison Pour Tous del CSC.

Abierto a todos, seguido de una comida (inscripción obligatoria, 4,5?).

Plazas limitadas.

(Puedes traer tus propias herramientas si las tienes)

Erstellung von Möbeln aus Paletten

Rehabilitation von Blumenkästen

Kochen mit den Kindern

Basteln und kochen Sie am Dienstag, den 24. Oktober ab 10 Uhr im CSC Maison Pour Tous .

Die Veranstaltung ist für alle offen und es gibt anschließend ein Essen (Anmeldung erforderlich 4.5?).

Begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen.

(Sie können Ihre Werkzeuge mitbringen, wenn Sie welche haben)

Mise à jour le 2023-10-17 par CC Parthenay Gâtine