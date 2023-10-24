Chantiers participatifs et repas 9 rue Paul -Gellé Châtillon-sur-Thouet
Chantiers participatifs et repas 9 rue Paul -Gellé Châtillon-sur-Thouet, 24 octobre 2023, Châtillon-sur-Thouet.
Châtillon-sur-Thouet,Deux-Sèvres
Création de meubles en palettes
Réhabilitation des jardinières
Cuisine avec les enfants
Venez bricoler et cuisiner le mardi 24 octobre à partir de 10 h au CSC Maison Pour Tous .
C’est ouvert à tous, et suivi d’un repas (sur inscription 4.5€).
Places limitées.
(Vous pouvez venir avec vos outils si vous en avez).
2023-10-24 fin : 2023-10-24 18:00:00. .
9 rue Paul -Gellé Centre socioculturel et Maison Pour Tou
Châtillon-sur-Thouet 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Creating pallet furniture
Refurbishing planters
Cooking with the kids
Come tinker and cook on Tuesday October 24 from 10 a.m. at CSC Maison Pour Tous.
Open to all, followed by a meal (registration 4.5?).
Places are limited.
(You can bring your own tools if you have them)
Crear muebles de palets
Restaurar macetas
Cocinar con niños
Ven a hacer manualidades y a cocinar el martes 24 de octubre a partir de las 10 h en la Maison Pour Tous del CSC.
Abierto a todos, seguido de una comida (inscripción obligatoria, 4,5?).
Plazas limitadas.
(Puedes traer tus propias herramientas si las tienes)
Erstellung von Möbeln aus Paletten
Rehabilitation von Blumenkästen
Kochen mit den Kindern
Basteln und kochen Sie am Dienstag, den 24. Oktober ab 10 Uhr im CSC Maison Pour Tous .
Die Veranstaltung ist für alle offen und es gibt anschließend ein Essen (Anmeldung erforderlich 4.5?).
Begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen.
(Sie können Ihre Werkzeuge mitbringen, wenn Sie welche haben)
Mise à jour le 2023-10-17 par CC Parthenay Gâtine