Ne quittez pas s’il vous plaît 9 Rue Pasteur Pau, 21 octobre 2023, Pau.

Pau,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Tom est un comédien, qui, sans emploi dans son secteur, travaille comme standardiste dans un grand restaurant. Il doit composer avec des célébrités, clients plus ou moins exigeants, sympathiques ou imbuvables, mais surtout avec son chef tyrannique et son ami acteur, qui lui réussit dans le métier s’en vante. Tom se dit qu’il doit supporter cette situation car son heure de gloire viendra sûrement….

« Ne quittez pas s’il vous plaît » est une comédie énergique, étonnante, aux 20 personnages joués par… un seul acteur !.

9 Rue Pasteur L’Art Scène Théâtre

Pau 64000 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Tom is an actor who, having lost his local job, works as a switchboard operator in a large restaurant. He has to deal with celebrities, customers who are more or less demanding, sympathetic or unpleasant, but above all with his tyrannical boss and his actor friend, who is successful in the business and brags about it. Tom tells himself that he has to put up with this situation, because his hour of glory will surely come….

« Please Hold » is a surprisingly energetic comedy, with 20 characters played by? a single actor!

Tom es un actor en paro que trabaja como telefonista en un gran restaurante. Tiene que lidiar con famosos, clientes más o menos exigentes, simpáticos o insoportables, pero sobre todo con su tiránico jefe y su amigo actor, que triunfa en su profesión y presume de ello. Tom se dice a sí mismo que tiene que aguantar esta situación porque seguro que llegará su hora de gloria….

« Please Hold » es una comedia sorprendentemente enérgica, con 20 personajes interpretados por… ¡un solo actor!

Tom ist ein Schauspieler, der, da er in seiner Branche keine Arbeit findet, als Telefonist in einem großen Restaurant arbeitet. Er muss sich mit Prominenten, anspruchsvollen, sympathischen und unausstehlichen Gästen herumschlagen, aber vor allem mit seinem tyrannischen Chef und seinem Freund, einem Schauspieler, der erfolgreich ist und damit prahlt. Tom sagt sich, dass er diese Situation aushalten muss, denn seine große Stunde kommt bestimmt?

« Bleiben Sie dran, bitte » ist eine energiegeladene, erstaunliche Komödie mit 20 Charakteren, die von einem einzigen Schauspieler gespielt werden!

