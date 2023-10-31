Soirée Halloween au Champagne Marina D 9 rue Fontaine Gillain Vandières, 31 octobre 2023, Vandières.

Vandières,Marne

Le mardi 31 octobre 2023, plongez dans l’obscurité mystique de la nuit d’Halloween avec le champagne Marina D. La magie va hanter leurs caves. Laissez-vous ensorceler lors de cette soirée Halloween ! Une expérience sensorielle unique vous attend, mêlant mystère et délices pétillants.

Le DJ, AMS Agency, fera résonner un son envoûtant dans les recoins les plus sombres de la nuit, vous transportant dans une atmosphère magique. Préparez-vous à danser.

De délicieuses tentations vous attendent avec le food truck, La box healthy collections, qui apportera une touche effrayamment savoureuse à la soirée. Des créations culinaires monstrueusement délicieuses éveilleront vos papilles.

Réservez-les dès maintenant en cliquant sur le lien suivant : https://champagne-marina-d.com/contact/.

2023-10-31 fin : 2023-10-31 01:30:00. .

9 rue Fontaine Gillain Champagne Marina D

Vandières 51700 Marne Grand Est



On Tuesday, October 31, 2023, plunge into the mystical darkness of Halloween night with Marina D Champagne. Magic will haunt their cellars. Let yourself be bewitched during this Halloween evening! A unique sensory experience awaits you, combining mystery and sparkling delights.

The DJ, AMS Agency, will bring a spellbinding sound to the darkest corners of the night, transporting you into a magical atmosphere. Get ready to dance.

Delicious temptations await you with the food truck, La box healthy collections, bringing a frighteningly tasty touch to the evening. Monstrously delicious culinary creations will awaken your taste buds.

Book now by clicking on the following link: https://champagne-marina-d.com/contact/

El martes 31 de octubre de 2023, sumérjase en la mística oscuridad de la noche de Halloween con el champán Marina D. La magia rondará sus bodegas. ¡Déjese embrujar durante esta noche de Halloween! Le espera una experiencia sensorial única que combina misterio y delicias espumosas.

El DJ, AMS Agency, traerá un sonido hechizante a los rincones más oscuros de la noche, transportándote a una atmósfera mágica. Prepárate para bailar.

Deliciosas tentaciones te esperan con el food truck, La box healthy collections, aportando un toque aterradoramente sabroso a la velada. Creaciones culinarias monstruosamente deliciosas harán las delicias de su paladar.

Reserve ahora haciendo clic en el siguiente enlace: https://champagne-marina-d.com/contact/

Am Dienstag, den 31. Oktober 2023, tauchen Sie mit Marina D. Champagner in die mystische Dunkelheit der Halloween-Nacht ein. Die Magie wird in ihren Kellern spuken. Lassen Sie sich an diesem Halloween-Abend verzaubern! Es erwartet Sie eine einzigartige Sinneserfahrung, die Geheimnisse und prickelnde Köstlichkeiten miteinander verbindet.

Der DJ, AMS Agency, wird in den dunkelsten Ecken der Nacht einen betörenden Sound erklingen lassen und Sie in eine magische Atmosphäre versetzen. Machen Sie sich bereit zum Tanzen.

Köstliche Versuchungen erwarten Sie mit dem Foodtruck, La box healthy collections, der dem Abend eine schaurig-schmackhafte Note verleihen wird. Monströs leckere kulinarische Kreationen werden Ihre Geschmacksknospen wecken.

Buchen Sie jetzt unter folgendem Link: https://champagne-marina-d.com/contact/

Mise à jour le 2023-10-16 par Office de tourisme des Paysages de la Champagne