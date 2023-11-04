EXPOSITION BRUNO KLEIN 9 rue du Maréchal Foch Bitche, 4 novembre 2023, Bitche.

Né en 1959 à Bitche, Bruno Klein se lance, à partir de 1995, dans la pratique de la peinture en parallèle de son travail dans la presse où il fait des reportages photo. Ces voyages nourrissent sa mémoire : souffrance, solitude, désarroi, révolte, rencontres politiques et artistiques.

En 2009, Bruno quitte son emploi pour se consacrer entièrement à sa passion. Il fera des rencontres marquantes avec Henry Gault (dessin), Miro (impressionnisme et gestuelle), et Elisabeth Frering (expression libre des formes et couleurs) à l’Ecole Supérieure des Arts Décoratifs de Strasbourg.

Il a exposé à l’international et notamment à New York et à Hangzhou, en Chine.

L’ensemble de ces apprentissages donne naissance à une tendance picturale à la frontière de l’abstrait et du figuratif : l’impressionnisme moderne. Bruno peint directement sur la toile sans dessin préalable et sans aucun support photographique ou autre. Le souvenir, l’imagination et l’âme sont les moteurs de sa création. Cette manière de travailler confère à sa peinture une authenticité imprégnée de sensibilité et de force.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-11-04 14:00:00 fin : 2023-11-10 17:00:00. 0 EUR.

Born in Bitche in 1959, Bruno Klein began painting in 1995, alongside his work in the press, where he was also a photojournalist. These journeys nourish his memories of suffering, solitude, disarray, revolt, and political and artistic encounters.

In 2009, Bruno quit his job to devote himself entirely to his passion. At the Ecole Supérieure des Arts Décoratifs de Strasbourg, he met Henry Gault (drawing), Miro (impressionism and gesture) and Elisabeth Frering (free expression of shapes and colors).

He has exhibited internationally, notably in New York and Hangzhou, China.

All these apprenticeships gave rise to a pictorial trend on the border between abstract and figurative: modern impressionism. Bruno paints directly on canvas, without any prior drawings or photographic or other support. His work is driven by memory, imagination and the soul. This way of working gives his painting an authenticity imbued with sensitivity and strength.

Nacido en Bitche en 1959, Bruno Klein comenzó a pintar en 1995, paralelamente a su trabajo en la prensa, donde realizaba reportajes fotográficos. Estos viajes alimentan sus recuerdos de sufrimiento, soledad, angustia, revuelta y encuentros políticos y artísticos.

En 2009, Bruno dejó su trabajo para dedicarse por completo a su pasión. Sus encuentros más importantes fueron con Henry Gault (dibujo), Miró (impresionismo y gesto) y Elisabeth Frering (libre expresión de formas y colores) en la Escuela Superior de Artes Decorativas de Estrasburgo.

Ha expuesto internacionalmente, sobre todo en Nueva York y Hangzhou (China).

Todos estos aprendizajes dieron lugar a una tendencia pictórica en la frontera entre lo abstracto y lo figurativo: el impresionismo moderno. Bruno pinta directamente sobre lienzo, sin dibujos previos ni soporte fotográfico o de otro tipo. Su obra está impulsada por la memoria, la imaginación y el alma. Esta forma de trabajar confiere a sus cuadros una autenticidad impregnada de sensibilidad y fuerza.

Bruno Klein wurde 1959 in Bitche geboren. Ab 1995 begann er neben seiner Arbeit für die Presse, wo er Fotoreportagen machte, mit der Malerei. Diese Reisen nähren seine Erinnerung: Leiden, Einsamkeit, Verwirrung, Revolte, politische und künstlerische Begegnungen.

Im Jahr 2009 kündigt Bruno seinen Job, um sich ganz seiner Leidenschaft zu widmen. An der Ecole Supérieure des Arts Décoratifs de Strasbourg macht er prägende Begegnungen mit Henry Gault (Zeichnen), Miro (Impressionismus und Gestik) und Elisabeth Frering (freier Ausdruck von Formen und Farben).

Er hat international ausgestellt, u. a. in New York und Hangzhou, China.

Aus all diesen Lernerfahrungen entstand eine Malrichtung an der Grenze zwischen abstrakter und figurativer Malerei: der moderne Impressionismus. Bruno malt direkt auf der Leinwand, ohne vorherige Zeichnung und ohne fotografische oder andere Hilfsmittel. Die Erinnerung, die Fantasie und die Seele sind die Motoren seines Schaffens. Diese Arbeitsweise verleiht seiner Malerei eine Authentizität, die von Sensibilität und Kraft durchdrungen ist.

