Soirée nocturne avec Les Fantômes de Saint-Brisson 9 rue du Château Saint-Brisson-sur-Loire, 28 octobre 2023, Saint-Brisson-sur-Loire.

Saint-Brisson-sur-Loire,Loiret

Un parcours d’énigmes dans le château décoré ! Envie de plus de challenge & de sensations ? Nos nuits hantées avec comédiens vous attendent les 28 et 31 octobre 2023 ! NOMBRE DE PLACES LIMITÉES – RÉSERVATION VIVEMENT CONSEILLÉE.

2023-10-28 fin : 2023-10-28 22:30:00. 13 EUR.

9 rue du Château

Saint-Brisson-sur-Loire 45500 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire



A riddle trail through the decorated castle! Looking for more challenge and thrills? Our haunted nights with actors await you on October 28 and 31, 2023! LIMITED NUMBER OF PLACES – BOOKING STRONGLY RECOMMENDED

Un recorrido de acertijos por el castillo decorado ¿Busca más desafíos y emociones? Nuestras noches encantadas con actores le esperan los días 28 y 31 de octubre de 2023 NÚMERO DE PLAZAS LIMITADO – SE RECOMIENDA ENCARECIDAMENTE RESERVAR

Ein Rätselparcours durch das geschmückte Schloss! Lust auf mehr Herausforderung & Sensationen? Unsere Spuknächte mit Schauspielern erwarten Sie am 28. und 31. Oktober 2023! BEGRENZTE ANZAHL AN PLÄTZEN – RESERVIERUNG DRINGEND EMPFOHLEN

Mise à jour le 2023-10-24 par OT GIEN