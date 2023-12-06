SPECTACLE ‘ DES P’TITS ÉCRANS, DES MOYENS, DES GROS L’UN EST À CRAN, L’AUTRE EST ACCRO !’ 9 Rue Devau Le Val-d’Ajol
SPECTACLE ‘ DES P’TITS ÉCRANS, DES MOYENS, DES GROS L’UN EST À CRAN, L’AUTRE EST ACCRO !’ 9 Rue Devau Le Val-d’Ajol, 6 décembre 2023, Le Val-d'Ajol.
Avec la Cie « Sam etPat.com », la MJC du Val d’Ajol vous propose un spectacle autour des écrans.
Entrée libre, ouvert à tous, gratuit. Tout public
Mercredi 2023-12-06 14:30:00 fin : 2023-12-06 . 0 EUR.
With the « Sam etPat.com » company, the Val d’Ajol MJC presents a show about screens.
Free admission, open to all
Con la compañía « Sam etPat.com », el MJC de Val d’Ajol organiza un espectáculo sobre pantallas.
Entrada gratuita, abierta a todos
Mit der Cie « Sam etPat.com » bietet Ihnen die MJC du Val d’Ajol eine Show rund um Bildschirme.
Freier Eintritt, für alle offen, kostenlos
