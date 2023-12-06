SPECTACLE ‘ DES P’TITS ÉCRANS, DES MOYENS, DES GROS L’UN EST À CRAN, L’AUTRE EST ACCRO !’ 9 Rue Devau Le Val-d’Ajol, 6 décembre 2023, Le Val-d'Ajol.

Le Val-d’Ajol,Vosges

Avec la Cie « Sam etPat.com », la MJC du Val d’Ajol vous propose un spectacle autour des écrans.

Entrée libre, ouvert à tous, gratuit. Tout public

Mercredi 2023-12-06 14:30:00 fin : 2023-12-06 . 0 EUR.

9 Rue Devau Chez Narcisse

Le Val-d’Ajol 88340 Vosges Grand Est



With the « Sam etPat.com » company, the Val d’Ajol MJC presents a show about screens.

Free admission, open to all

Con la compañía « Sam etPat.com », el MJC de Val d’Ajol organiza un espectáculo sobre pantallas.

Entrada gratuita, abierta a todos

Mit der Cie « Sam etPat.com » bietet Ihnen die MJC du Val d’Ajol eine Show rund um Bildschirme.

Freier Eintritt, für alle offen, kostenlos

Mise à jour le 2023-10-17 par OT REMIREMONT