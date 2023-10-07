ROULEZ ROSE 9 Rue des Chasselas Clermont-l’Hérault, 7 octobre 2023, Clermont-l'Hérault.

Clermont-l’Hérault,Hérault

Soirée spécial pour la ligue contre le cancer.

VENEZ DANSER AVEC OU SANS ROLLER

Soirée organisée par l’antenne de Saint André de Sangonis.

Tarif spécial de 10€ l’entrée* et 2€ reversés directement à la ligue contre le cancer.

Mix by DJ CORSO

DRESS CODE: ROSE

*Hors location 4,50 -13ans et 5,50€ 13 ans et plus

( Hors carte VIP et entrée offerte ).

2023-10-07 20:00:00 fin : 2023-10-07 00:00:00. EUR.

9 Rue des Chasselas

Clermont-l’Hérault 34800 Hérault Occitanie



Special evening for the league against cancer.

COME AND DANCE WITH OR WITHOUT ROLLERBLADES

Evening organized by the Saint André de Sangonis branch.

Special rate of 10? admission* and 2? donated directly to the League Against Cancer.

Mix by DJ CORSO

DRESS CODE: PINK

*Excluding rental 4.50 -13ans and 5.50? 13 years and over

( Excluding VIP card and free admission )

Noche especial para la liga contra el cáncer.

VEN A BAILAR CON O SIN PATINES

Velada organizada por la sección de Saint André de Sangonis.

Precio especial de 10? entrada* y 2? donados directamente a la liga contra el cáncer.

Mezcla a cargo de DJ CORSO

CÓDIGO DE VESTIMENTA: ROSA

*Excluido alquiler 4,50 -13 años y 5,50? 13 años y más

( Excluida tarjeta VIP y entrada gratuita )

Ein besonderer Abend für die Krebsliga.

TANZEN SIE MIT ODER OHNE ROLLERBLADES

Dieser Abend wird von der Zweigstelle in Saint André de Sangonis organisiert.

Sonderpreis von 10? für den Eintritt* und 2? direkt an die Krebsliga gespendet.

Mix von DJ CORSO

DRESSCODE: ROSA

*Ohne Miete 4,50 – 13 Jahre und 5,50 – 13 Jahre und älter

(Außer VIP-Karte und kostenlosem Eintritt)

Mise à jour le 2023-09-18 par OT DU CLERMONTAIS