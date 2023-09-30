WEEK-END THÉÂTRE PROPOSÉ PAR SYLVIE RETEUNA – CIE LA SIBYLLE LE SAMEDI 30/09 ET LE DIMANCHE 01/10 DE 13H À 19H AU CLAP 9 AVENUE DENFERT, LODÈVE 9 rue Denfert Lodève, 30 septembre 2023, Lodève.

un atelier d’un week-end pour se rencontrer autour de la pratique théâtrale dans le désir d’ouvrir,peut-être,

sur un travail au long cours

Un spectacle, un projet réalisé avec les habitants d’une ville, un atelier d’écriture, un stage de pratique artistique participent du même artisanat poétique et politique, d’une même recherche et nécessité : tenter de faire un peu de place à nos singularités,.

2023-09-30 13:00:00 fin : 2023-10-01 19:00:00. EUR.

9 rue Denfert

Lodève 34700 Hérault Occitanie



a weekend workshop to meet around theatrical practice in the desire to open up, perhaps,

to a long-term project

A show, a project with local residents, a writing workshop, an artistic practice course – these are all part of the same poetic and political craft, the same quest and the same necessity: to make room for our singularities,

un taller de fin de semana para reunirse en torno a la práctica teatral con el objetivo de abrirse, quizás

a un proyecto a largo plazo

Una representación, un proyecto con los vecinos, un taller de escritura, un curso de práctica artística… todo forma parte del mismo oficio poético y político, de la misma búsqueda y de la misma necesidad: intentar hacer un poco de sitio a nuestras singularidades,

ein Wochenend-Workshop, um sich rund um die Theaterpraxis zu treffen, mit dem Wunsch, sich vielleicht zu öffnen,

zu einer längerfristigen Arbeit

Eine Aufführung, ein Projekt mit den Einwohnern einer Stadt, ein Schreibworkshop, ein Kunstpraktikum sind Teil desselben poetischen und politischen Handwerks, derselben Suche und Notwendigkeit: zu versuchen, ein wenig Platz für unsere Einzigartigkeit zu schaffen,

