Jardin Farandole pour un curieux 9 rue de Marienthal 67240 BISCHWILLER Bischwiller
Jardin Farandole pour un curieux 9 rue de Marienthal 67240 BISCHWILLER, 2 juin 2023, Bischwiller.
Jardin Farandole pour un curieux 2 – 4 juin 9 rue de Marienthal 67240 BISCHWILLER
Entrée libre
Visite libre ou commentée d’un jardin de 18 ares romantique et arboré
9 rue de Marienthal 67240 BISCHWILLER 9 rue de Marienthal 67240 BISCHWILLER Bischwiller 67240 Bas-Rhin +33 6 03 50 81 62
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-06-02T08:00:00+00:00 – 2023-06-04T16:00:00+00:00