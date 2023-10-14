SOIRÉE 90’S 9 Rue de l’Abbé Grosse Alsting, 14 octobre 2023, Alsting.

Alsting,Moselle

Soirée organisée par l’USAS de l’Alsting. Tickets en prévente exclusivement auprès de CÉLINE: 06 37 86 37 91 et MATHIAS: 06 79 45 59 66.. Adultes

Samedi 2023-10-14 20:00:00 fin : 2023-10-14 . 10 EUR.

9 Rue de l’Abbé Grosse

Alsting 57515 Moselle Grand Est



Evening organized by USAS Alsting. Advance tickets only from CÉLINE: 06 37 86 37 91 and MATHIAS: 06 79 45 59 66.

Velada organizada por USAS Alsting. Entradas anticipadas únicamente en CÉLINE: 06 37 86 37 91 y MATHIAS: 06 79 45 59 66.

Der Abend wird von der USAS Alsting organisiert. Kartenvorverkauf ausschließlich bei CÉLINE: 06 37 86 37 91 und MATHIAS: 06 79 45 59 66.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-20 par FORBACH TOURISME