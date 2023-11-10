Braderie : Dynam’&Co 9, rue Camille Desmoulins Romans-sur-Isère, 10 novembre 2023, Romans-sur-Isère.

Romans-sur-Isère,Drôme

VENDREDI 10 NOVEMBRE 2023 DE 10H À 18H



9, rue Camille Desmoulins – 26100 Romans

(derrière la gare de Romans)



Venez retrouver une large sélection de vêtements, chaussures, linge de maison, ordinateurs… à prix cassés !.

2023-11-10 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-10 18:00:00. .

9, rue Camille Desmoulins Dynam’&Co (ex Plateforme d’Insertion par l’Humanitaire et la Coopération)

Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2023 10 A.M. TO 6 P.M



9, rue Camille Desmoulins – 26100 Romans

(behind Romans train station)



Come and find a wide selection of clothes, shoes, household linen, computers… at knock-down prices!

VIERNES 10 DE NOVIEMBRE DE 2023 DE 10.00 A 18.00 HORAS



9, rue Camille Desmoulins – 26100 Romans

(detrás de la estación de Romans)



Venga y encuentre una amplia selección de ropa, zapatos, ropa de hogar, ordenadores… ¡a precios de saldo!

FREITAG, 10. NOVEMBER 2023 VON 10 BIS 18 UHR



9, rue Camille Desmoulins – 26100 Romans

(hinter dem Bahnhof von Romans)



Kommen Sie vorbei und finden Sie eine große Auswahl an Kleidung, Schuhen, Heimtextilien, Computern… zu Schnäppchenpreisen!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-13 par Valence Romans Tourisme