RÉTRO FESTIVAL DANS DES LIEUX INSOLITES : PROJECTION DU FILM MONSIEUR VINCENT 9 quai François Clasquin Mirecourt, 16 août 2023, Mirecourt.

Mirecourt,Vosges

Rétro-Festival : projection du film Monsieur Vincent.

Le Rétro-Festival vous fait découvrir des endroits insolites de Mirecourt et de Mattaincourt : cours, chapelle en y associant le récit historique à une projection de cinéma ancien.

La soirée débutera par une démonstration d’escrime ancienne dans un écrin de verdure.

Festival organisé par l’Association Passion Show

Boissons et confiserie en panier comme autrefois.

Tarif unique : 5€

Pré-réservations : www.passionshow.fr. Tout public

Mercredi 2023-08-16 à 20:15:00 ; fin : 2023-08-16 . 5 EUR.

9 quai François Clasquin Chapelle de la Oultre

Mirecourt 88500 Vosges Grand Est



Rétro-Festival: screening of the film Monsieur Vincent.

The Rétro-Festival takes you on a tour of unusual places in Mirecourt and Mattaincourt, including courtyards and chapels, combining a historical account with a projection of old cinema.

The evening begins with a demonstration of ancient fencing in a green setting.

Festival organized by Association Passion Show

Drinks and sweets in baskets as in the old days.

Price: 5?

Pre-booking: www.passionshow.fr

Rétro-Festival: proyección de la película Monsieur Vincent.

El Rétro-Festival le lleva a recorrer los lugares insólitos de Mirecourt y Mattaincourt: patios y capillas, combinando un relato histórico con una proyección de cine antiguo.

La velada comenzará con una demostración de esgrima antigua en un entorno verde.

Festival organizado por la Asociación del Espectáculo de la Pasión

Bebidas y dulces en cestas como antaño.

Precio de la entrada individual: 5?

Reserva previa: www.passionshow.fr

Retro-Festival: Vorführung des Films Monsieur Vincent.

Das Retro-Festival zeigt Ihnen ungewöhnliche Orte in Mirecourt und Mattaincourt: Höfe, Kapellen und verbindet die historische Erzählung mit einer alten Filmvorführung.

Der Abend beginnt mit einer Vorführung alter Fechtkunst in einer grünen Umgebung.

Das Festival wird von der Association Passion Show organisiert

Getränke und Süßwaren in Körben wie früher.

Einzeltarif: 5 ?

Vorreservierungen: www.passionshow.fr

Mise à jour le 2023-06-08 par OT MIRECOURT