24 HEURES CAMIONS 2024 9, Place Luigi Chinetti Le Mans
Le Mans,Sarthe
Indescriptible et surprenant, c’est le grand show du monde des camions!.
2024-09-28 fin : 2024-09-29 . .
9, Place Luigi Chinetti Circuit Bugatti
Le Mans 72000 Sarthe Pays de la Loire
Indescribable and surprising, this is the great show of the truck world!
Indescriptible y sorprendente, ¡es el gran espectáculo del mundo del camión!
Unbeschreiblich und überraschend, das ist die große Show der Lkw-Welt!
