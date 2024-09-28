24 HEURES CAMIONS 2024 9, Place Luigi Chinetti Le Mans, 28 septembre 2024, Le Mans.

Le Mans,Sarthe

Indescriptible et surprenant, c’est le grand show du monde des camions!.

2024-09-28 fin : 2024-09-29 . .

9, Place Luigi Chinetti Circuit Bugatti

Le Mans 72000 Sarthe Pays de la Loire



Indescribable and surprising, this is the great show of the truck world!

Indescriptible y sorprendente, ¡es el gran espectáculo del mundo del camión!

Unbeschreiblich und überraschend, das ist die große Show der Lkw-Welt!

