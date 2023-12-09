Atelier de light painting 9 Place de la Mairie Bischwiller, 9 décembre 2023, Bischwiller.

Bischwiller,Bas-Rhin

Le light painting est une technique photographique qui consiste à réaliser des traînées de lumière en combinant la pratique de la pose longue et l’utilisation d’une ou plusieurs sources mobiles d’éclairage artificiel..

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 18:00:00. EUR.

9 Place de la Mairie

Bischwiller 67240 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



Light painting is a photographic technique that consists of creating streaks of light by combining the practice of long exposure and the use of one or more moving sources of artificial lighting.

El light painting es una técnica fotográfica que consiste en crear rayas de luz combinando la práctica de la larga exposición y el uso de una o varias fuentes de iluminación artificial en movimiento.

Light Painting ist eine fotografische Technik, bei der Lichtspuren durch eine Kombination aus Langzeitbelichtung und einer oder mehreren beweglichen künstlichen Lichtquellen erzeugt werden.

