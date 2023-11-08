PROJECTION DIEUZE : EXPENDABLES 4 9 Les Salines Royales Dieuze, 8 novembre 2023, Dieuze.

Dieuze,Moselle

Synopsis

Interdit aux moins de 12 ans

Une nouvelle génération d’acteurs s’associe aux plus grandes stars de l’action pour Expendables 4. Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture et Sylvester Stallone sont rejoints par Curtis « 50 Cent » Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Iwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran et Andy Garcia. Nouveaux membres, nouveaux styles, nouvelles tactiques pour ce nouvel opus explosif !. Tout public

Mercredi 2023-11-08 15:00:00 fin : 2023-11-08 . 6 EUR.

9 Les Salines Royales Salle de la Délivrance

Dieuze 57260 Moselle Grand Est



Forbidden for children under 12

A new generation of actors joins forces with some of action?s biggest stars in Expendables 4. Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Sylvester Stallone are joined by Curtis « 50 Cent » Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Iwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran and Andy Garcia. New members, new styles, new tactics for this explosive new opus!

Prohibida para menores de 12 años

Una nueva generación de actores une fuerzas con las mayores estrellas de acción en Expendables 4. A Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture y Sylvester Stallone se unen Curtis « 50 Cent » Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Iwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran y Andy García. ¡Nuevos miembros, nuevos estilos, nuevas tácticas para este explosivo nuevo opus!

Ab 12 Jahren verboten

Eine neue Generation von Schauspielern vereint sich in Expendables 4 mit den größten Actionstars. Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture und Sylvester Stallone werden von Curtis « 50 Cent » Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Iwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran und Andy Garcia ergänzt. Neue Mitglieder, neue Stile, neue Taktiken für dieses explosive neue Opus!

