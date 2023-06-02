PROJECTION DIEUZE : NOTRE TOU PETIT PETIT MARIAGE 9 Les Salines Royales, 2 juin 2023, Dieuze.

Dieuze,Moselle

Synopsis

Max et Lou se sont fait une promesse. Pour leur mariage ce sera seulement eux et leurs témoins. Mais ça… C’était sans compter sur l’ENORME fête surprise qui les attend ! Ils voulaient être 4, ils se retrouvent 300 et tout va très vite devenir incontrôlable… Ils rêvaient tout petit petit… Ils auront grand, TRÈS TRÈS grand !. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-06-02 à 15:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-02 . 6 EUR.

9 Les Salines Royales Salle de la Délivrance

Dieuze 57260 Moselle Grand Est



Synopsis

Max and Lou have made a promise to each other. For their wedding it will be only them and their witnesses. But that? That was without counting on the HUGE surprise party that awaits them! They wanted to be 4, they find themselves 300 and everything is going to get out of control very quickly? They were dreaming small, small? They will be big, VERY VERY big!

Sinopsis

Max y Lou se han hecho una promesa. En su boda sólo estarán ellos y sus testigos. Pero, ¿eso? ¡Eso sin contar con la ENORME fiesta sorpresa que les espera! Querían que fueran 4, pero acaban siendo 300 y todo se les va a ir de las manos muy rápidamente? ¿Estaban soñando en pequeño, en pequeño? ¡Serán grandes, MUY MUY grandes!

Synopsis

Max und Lou haben sich ein Versprechen gegeben. Bei ihrer Hochzeit werden nur sie und ihre Trauzeugen anwesend sein. Aber das? Sie haben nicht mit der riesigen Überraschungsparty gerechnet, die auf sie wartet! Sie wollten zu viert sein, doch nun sind es 300 und alles gerät schnell außer Kontrolle? Sie hatten einen kleinen Traum? Sie werden groß sein, SEHR SEHR groß!

Mise à jour le 2023-05-19 par OT DU PAYS SAULNOIS