CONCERT – A CAPELLA 9 Glacis du Château Bitche, 22 décembre 2023, Bitche.

Bitche,Moselle

Découvrez en concert l’ensemble Vocal A’Capella de Grosbliederstroff à 4 ou à 5 voix. Le répertoire va du moderne au classique. Plateau au profit d’associations.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-12-22 20:00:00 fin : 2023-12-22 22:00:00. 0 EUR.

9 Glacis du Château Église Sainte-Catherine

Bitche 57230 Moselle Grand Est



Discover Grosbliederstroff’s A’Capella vocal ensemble in concert, for 4 or 5 voices. Repertoire ranges from modern to classical. Benefit concert for associations.

Descubra el Ensemble Vocal A’Capella de Grosbliederstroff en concierto, para 4 ó 5 voces. El repertorio va de lo moderno a lo clásico. Concierto benéfico para asociaciones.

Erleben Sie das vierstimmige oder fünfstimmige Vokalensemble A’Capella aus Grosbliederstroff in einem Konzert. Das Repertoire reicht von modern bis klassisch. Plateau zugunsten von Vereinen.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-24 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE