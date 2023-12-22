CONCERT – A CAPELLA 9 Glacis du Château Bitche
Bitche,Moselle
Découvrez en concert l’ensemble Vocal A’Capella de Grosbliederstroff à 4 ou à 5 voix. Le répertoire va du moderne au classique. Plateau au profit d’associations.. Tout public
Vendredi 2023-12-22 20:00:00 fin : 2023-12-22 22:00:00. 0 EUR.
9 Glacis du Château Église Sainte-Catherine
Bitche 57230 Moselle Grand Est
Discover Grosbliederstroff’s A’Capella vocal ensemble in concert, for 4 or 5 voices. Repertoire ranges from modern to classical. Benefit concert for associations.
Descubra el Ensemble Vocal A’Capella de Grosbliederstroff en concierto, para 4 ó 5 voces. El repertorio va de lo moderno a lo clásico. Concierto benéfico para asociaciones.
Erleben Sie das vierstimmige oder fünfstimmige Vokalensemble A’Capella aus Grosbliederstroff in einem Konzert. Das Repertoire reicht von modern bis klassisch. Plateau zugunsten von Vereinen.
Mise à jour le 2023-11-24 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE