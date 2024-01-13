Invasion – Road to Eskape au Cargö 9 Cours Caffarelli Caen
Invasion – Road to Eskape au Cargö 9 Cours Caffarelli Caen, samedi 13 janvier 2024.
Caen Calvados
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-01-13 23:00:00
fin : 2024-01-13 06:00:00
L’Association Arts Attack ! ouvre les portes du Cargö au phénomène Hardcore France qui revient pour une nouvelle soirée Invasion – Road To Eskape.
HARDCORE FRANCE INVASION
2 Stages / Deco / Effects / McStage Hardcore France : Hardcore/Frenchcore/Hardstyle/Rawstyle/UptempoCreeds & Helen Ka [FR]Maissouille [FR]Jkll [FR]Neko [BY]La Kajofol [FR]Damien Rk [FR]Dj Contest [FR]Stage Tekno (Freestyle Records)Mais [FR]Mofy [FR]Toitoine [FR]Dumdum [FR]
Source : Le Cargö
9 Cours Caffarelli Le Cargö
Caen 14000 Calvados Normandie
