Qui en 2003 aurais eut la mau­vaise idée de mon­ter une mai­son de disque ? La créa­tion d’Ed Ban­ger records est un acci­dent que Pedro Win­ter assume pleinement.

Une ren­contre, un coup de coeur musi­cal est à l’origine de tout ça. L’essence même de notre métier non ?

Signer des artistes pour leur musique et non pour leurs résul­tats algo­rith­miques. Accom­pa­gner des artistes du début de leur car­rière jusqu’à l’infini…

Vivre une aven­ture en bande, en crew, en frères, ou les limites entre col­lègue de bureau et frère d’épopée musi­cale explose au fil des ans. « Le label m’a offert de grands artistes et des ami­tiés indé­lé­biles » nous dit Pedro. La réus­site col­lec­tive est son moteur. « Ce labo­ra­toire de son n’a d’intérêt que parce que nous l’avons vécu tous ensemble à fond ». « Le public nous a rejoint, une réelle confiance artis­tique est née, et je ché­rie la fidé­li­té des fans ». L’aspect arti­sa­nale voir ama­teur du label est direc­te­ment un héri­tage de la culture skate dans laquelle le patron a bai­gné ado­les­cent. Être curieux, ouvert, bien­veillant, géné­reux, ten­ter des choses, sor­tir des sen­tiers bat­tus. Si Ed Ban­ger records a tra­ver­sé le temps c’est sur­ement dû à sa capa­ci­té à s’adapter aux révo­lu­tions que nous avons tous vécu en 20 ans. C’est sur­tout aus­si dû au fait de ne pas trop se poser de ques­tion. La spon­ta­néi­té per­met d’éviter les pièges, elle per­met sur­tout de croire en tout. Un label indé­pen­dant, fran­çais, n’a qu’une solu­tion pour se démar­quer et rayon­ner aux quatre coins du Monde, faire les choses comme personne.

Pour fêter cet anni­ver­saire un mega­mix s’imposait, un DJ, un VJ et un cata­logue qui fait dan­ser le monde depuis 20 ans ! Atten­dez vous à dan­ser au son de Jus­tice, Break­bot, Uffie, Mr Oizo, Dj Meh­di, Myd & cie. Une per­for­mance visuelle aus­si, impos­sible d’imaginer Ed Ban­ger records sans ses art­works, ses pochettes, ses videos, un show Audio, Video, Disco !

Pour cette date Nor­mande, un line-up de folie : Le boss Per­dro Win­ter, le pro­duc­teur culte de Frank Ocean, Vegyn et Myd dans un b2b bouillant avec Elk­ka ! Pour agré­men­ter cette folle soi­rée, Le Cargö invite Romain FX et le crew Vitamine !

Who in 2003 would have had the bad idea of setting up a record label? The creation of Ed Banger Records is an accident that Pedro Winter fully accepts.

It was all the result of an encounter, a musical crush. Isn’t that the very essence of our business?

Signing artists for their music, not for their algorithmic results. Accompanying artists from the start of their career to infinity?

To live an adventure as a band, as a crew, as brothers, where the boundaries between office colleague and musical brother explode over the years. « The label has given me great artists and indelible friendships, » says Pedro. Collective success is his driving force. « This sound laboratory is only interesting because we have all lived it to the full. « The public joined us, a real artistic trust was born, and I cherish the loyalty of the fans. The label?s artisanal, amateur feel is a direct legacy of the skate culture in which the owner grew up as a teenager. To be curious, open-minded, benevolent, generous, to try things out, to get off the beaten track. If Ed Banger records has stood the test of time, it’s no doubt due to its ability to adapt to the revolutions we’ve all lived through over the past 20 years. It’s also due to the fact that we don’t ask ourselves too many questions. Spontaneity allows us to avoid pitfalls, and above all, it allows us to believe in everything. An independent, French label has only one way of standing out from the crowd and making its mark in the four corners of the world, and that is to do things like nobody else.

To celebrate this anniversary, a megamix was in order: a DJ, a VJ and a catalog that has been making the world dance for 20 years! Expect to dance to the sounds of Justice, Breakbot, Uffie, Mr Oizo, Dj Mehdi, Myd & co. It’s also a visual performance: it’s impossible to imagine Ed Banger records without its artworks, covers and videos, an Audio, Video, Disco show!

For this date in Normandy, a crazy line-up: boss Perdro Winter, Frank Ocean’s cult producer, Vegyn and Myd in a boiling hot b2b with Elkka! Le Cargö also invites Romain FX and the Vitamine crew!

¿A quién se le habría ocurrido en 2003 la mala idea de crear un sello discográfico? La creación de Ed Banger Records es un accidente que Pedro Winter acepta plenamente.

Todo empezó con un encuentro, un flechazo musical. ¿No es ésa la esencia misma de nuestro negocio?

Contratar artistas por su música, no por sus resultados algorítmicos. ¿Apoyar a los artistas desde el principio de su carrera hasta el infinito?

Vivir una aventura como banda, como equipo, como hermanos, donde las fronteras entre colega de oficina y hermano musical explotan con los años. « El sello me ha dado grandes artistas y amistades imborrables », dice Pedro. El éxito colectivo es su motor. « Este laboratorio sonoro sólo es interesante porque todos lo hemos vivido al máximo. « El público se unió a nosotros, nació una verdadera confianza artística, y aprecio la fidelidad de los fans ». El carácter artesanal y amateur del sello es una herencia directa de la cultura skate en la que creció el propietario cuando era adolescente. Ser curioso, abierto de mente, benévolo, generoso, probar cosas, salirse de los caminos trillados. Si Ed Banger records ha resistido el paso del tiempo, probablemente se deba a su capacidad para adaptarse a las revoluciones que todos hemos vivido en los últimos 20 años. Pero también se debe a que no nos hacemos demasiadas preguntas. La espontaneidad permite evitar los escollos y, sobre todo, permite creer en todo. Un sello independiente y francés sólo tiene una manera de destacar entre la multitud y hacerse un nombre en las cuatro esquinas del mundo, y es hacer las cosas como nadie.

Para celebrar este aniversario, no podía faltar un megamix: un DJ, un VJ y un catálogo que lleva 20 años haciendo bailar al mundo Bailarás al son de Justice, Breakbot, Uffie, Mr Oizo, Dj Mehdi, Myd y compañía. También es un espectáculo visual: no se puede imaginar Ed Banger Records sin sus obras de arte, portadas y vídeos, ¡un espectáculo de Audio, Vídeo y Disco!

El cartel de esta cita en Normandía es una locura: el jefe Perdro Winter, el productor de culto de Frank Ocean, Vegyn y Myd en un b2b hirviente con Elkka Y para que la velada sea aún mejor, Le Cargö invitará a Romain FX y a la tripulación de Vitamine

Wer hätte 2003 die schlechte Idee gehabt, eine Plattenfirma zu gründen? Die Gründung von Ed Banger Records war ein Unfall, zu dem Pedro Winter voll und ganz steht.

Eine Begegnung, eine musikalische Liebe auf den ersten Blick, war der Auslöser. Das ist die Essenz unseres Berufs, oder?

Künstler wegen ihrer Musik und nicht wegen ihrer algorithmischen Ergebnisse unter Vertrag zu nehmen. Künstler vom Beginn ihrer Karriere bis zur Unendlichkeit zu begleiten?

Ein Abenteuer als Band, als Crew, als Brüder zu erleben, bei dem die Grenzen zwischen Bürokollegen und Brüdern auf einer musikalischen Reise im Laufe der Jahre immer weiter auseinanderklaffen. « Das Label hat mir große Künstler und unauslöschliche Freundschaften geschenkt », sagt Pedro. Der gemeinsame Erfolg ist sein Motor. « Dieses Soundlabor ist nur interessant, weil wir es alle zusammen erlebt haben ». « Das Publikum hat sich uns angeschlossen, ein echtes künstlerisches Vertrauen ist entstanden, und ich schätze die Treue der Fans. Der handwerkliche und amateurhafte Aspekt des Labels ist ein direktes Erbe der Skateboard-Kultur, in der der Chef als Teenager aufgewachsen ist. Neugierig, offen, wohlwollend, großzügig, Dinge ausprobieren, ausgetretene Pfade verlassen. Dass Ed Banger Records die Zeit überdauert hat, liegt sicherlich an seiner Fähigkeit, sich an die Revolutionen anzupassen, die wir alle in den letzten 20 Jahren erlebt haben. Das liegt vor allem daran, dass man sich nicht zu viele Fragen stellt. Spontaneität hilft, Fallen zu vermeiden, und vor allem ermöglicht sie es, an alles zu glauben. Ein unabhängiges, französisches Label hat nur eine Möglichkeit, sich von der Masse abzuheben und in die ganze Welt hinaus zu strahlen: Es muss die Dinge so tun, wie es niemand tut.

Um dieses Jubiläum zu feiern, musste ein Megamix her: ein DJ, ein VJ und ein Katalog, der seit 20 Jahren die Welt zum Tanzen bringt! Freuen Sie sich auf Tänze von Justice, Breakbot, Uffie, Mr. Oizo, Dj Mehdi, Myd & Co. Auch visuell ist Ed Banger Records nicht ohne seine Artworks, Cover und Videos vorstellbar, eine Audio-, Video- und Disco-Show!

Für diesen Termin in der Normandie gibt es ein verrücktes Line-up: Der Boss Perdro Winter, der Kultproduzent von Frank Ocean, Vegyn und Myd in einem heißen B2B mit Elkka! Um diesen verrückten Abend noch zu verschönern, lädt Le Cargö Romain FX und die Vitamine-Crew ein!

