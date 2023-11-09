Ciné Sans Frontières – 20000 Espèces d’Abeilles 9 bis Avenue Gambetta Arcachon, 9 novembre 2023, Arcachon.

Arcachon,Gironde

20.000 especies de Abejas (20.000 Espèces d’Abeilles)

ESPAGNE

Drame de Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren – Durée 2h08 – Sortie février 2024

Avec Sofía Otero, Patricia López Arnaiz, Ane Gabarain.

Cocó, huit ans, a du mal à savoir qui elle est. Au cours d’un été passé parmi les ruches du Pays Basque, elle éveille sa singularité au sein des femmes de sa famille, elles-mêmes en proie au doute. Dans un monde où il existe 20 000 espèces d’abeilles différentes, il existe forcément une identité qui corresponde à Cocó.

La jeune actrice, Sofía Otero, a reçu l’Ours d’Argent à la Berlinale 2023, pour son interprétation.

Une ode lumineuse à la parentalité et à la diversité, chacune ayant sa place et son rôle dans la ruche familiale..

9 bis Avenue Gambetta Grand Ecran

Arcachon 33120 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



20.000 especies de Abejas (20,000 Bee Species)

SPAIN

Drama by Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren – Running time 2h08 – Released February 2024

With Sofía Otero, Patricia López Arnaiz, Ane Gabarain.

Eight-year-old Cocó has trouble knowing who she is. During a summer spent among the beehives of the Basque Country, she awakens her singularity among the women in her family, who are themselves plagued by self-doubt. In a world where there are 20,000 different species of bee, there has to be an identity that fits Cocó.

The young actress Sofía Otero was awarded the Silver Bear at the Berlinale 2023 for her performance.

A luminous ode to parenthood and diversity, each with its own place and role in the family hive.

20.000 especies de Abejas

ESPAÑA

Drama de Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren – Duración 2h08 – Estreno febrero 2024

Protagonizada por Sofía Otero, Patricia López Arnaiz, Ane Gabarain.

Cocó, una niña de ocho años, tiene problemas para saber quién es. Durante un verano que pasa entre las colmenas del País Vasco, descubre su singularidad entre las mujeres de su familia, aquejadas ellas mismas de dudas sobre sí mismas. En un mundo donde hay 20.000 especies diferentes de abejas, tiene que haber una identidad que encaje con Cocó.

La joven actriz Sofía Otero ganó el Oso de Plata de la Berlinale 2023 por su interpretación.

Una luminosa oda a la paternidad y a la diversidad, cada una con su lugar y su papel en la colmena familiar.

20.000 especies de Abejas (20.000 Bienenarten)

SPANIEN

Drama von Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren – Dauer 2:08 Stunden – Kinostart Februar 2024

Mit Sofía Otero, Patricia López Arnaiz, Ane Gabarain.

Die achtjährige Cocó hat Schwierigkeiten zu wissen, wer sie ist. Während eines Sommers in den Bienenstöcken des Baskenlandes erweckt sie ihre Einzigartigkeit inmitten der Frauen ihrer Familie, die selbst von Zweifeln geplagt sind. In einer Welt, in der es 20.000 verschiedene Bienenarten gibt, muss es eine Identität geben, die zu Cocó passt.

Die junge Schauspielerin Sofía Otero wurde für ihre Darstellung auf der Berlinale 2023 mit dem Silbernen Bären ausgezeichnet.

Eine leuchtende Ode an die Elternschaft und die Vielfalt, wobei jede ihren Platz und ihre Rolle im Bienenstock der Familie hat.

