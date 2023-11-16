Ateliers Socio-Esthétique 9 Avenue Paul Gellé Châtillon-sur-Thouet
Ateliers Socio-Esthétique 9 Avenue Paul Gellé Châtillon-sur-Thouet, 16 novembre 2023, Châtillon-sur-Thouet.
Châtillon-sur-Thouet,Deux-Sèvres
Autorisez-vous un temps pour prendre soin de vous et de vos enfants en compagnie de Mélissa Turner, Socio-esthéticienne. Un temps à partager en famille.
Spécial Parents. Possibilité de faire garder les enfants qui n’ont pas l’âge sur place.
– Thème : soins des mains
– L’atelier est gratuit et sur inscription auprès du CSC
– à partir de 5 ans.
2023-11-16 20:30:00
9 Avenue Paul Gellé CSC Chatillôn-sur-Thouet
Châtillon-sur-Thouet 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Allow yourself time to pamper yourself and your children in the company of Melissa Turner, Socio-aesthetician. A time to share as a family.
Special for parents. Under-age children can be looked after on site.
– Theme: hand care
– The workshop is free and requires registration with the CSC
– from 5 years old
Tómese un tiempo para mimarse y mimar a sus hijos en compañía de Mélissa Turner, Socioestética. Un momento para compartir en familia.
Especial para padres. Los niños menores de edad pueden ser atendidos in situ.
– Tema: el cuidado de las manos
– El taller es gratuito y requiere inscripción en el CSC
– a partir de 5 años
Nehmen Sie sich eine Auszeit, um sich und Ihre Kinder in Begleitung von Mélissa Turner, Sozio-Kosmetikerin, zu pflegen. Zeit für die ganze Familie.
Speziell für Eltern. Möglichkeit, Kinder, die noch nicht alt genug sind, vor Ort betreuen zu lassen.
– Thema: Pflege der Hände
– Der Workshop ist kostenlos und erfordert eine Anmeldung beim CSC
– ab 5 Jahren
Mise à jour le 2023-09-23 par CC Parthenay Gâtine