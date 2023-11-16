Ateliers Socio-Esthétique 9 Avenue Paul Gellé Châtillon-sur-Thouet, 16 novembre 2023, Châtillon-sur-Thouet.

Châtillon-sur-Thouet,Deux-Sèvres

Autorisez-vous un temps pour prendre soin de vous et de vos enfants en compagnie de Mélissa Turner, Socio-esthéticienne. Un temps à partager en famille.

Spécial Parents. Possibilité de faire garder les enfants qui n’ont pas l’âge sur place.

– Thème : soins des mains

– L’atelier est gratuit et sur inscription auprès du CSC

– à partir de 5 ans.

2023-11-16 fin : 2023-11-16 20:30:00. .

9 Avenue Paul Gellé CSC Chatillôn-sur-Thouet

Châtillon-sur-Thouet 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Allow yourself time to pamper yourself and your children in the company of Melissa Turner, Socio-aesthetician. A time to share as a family.

Special for parents. Under-age children can be looked after on site.

– Theme: hand care

– The workshop is free and requires registration with the CSC

– from 5 years old

Tómese un tiempo para mimarse y mimar a sus hijos en compañía de Mélissa Turner, Socioestética. Un momento para compartir en familia.

Especial para padres. Los niños menores de edad pueden ser atendidos in situ.

– Tema: el cuidado de las manos

– El taller es gratuito y requiere inscripción en el CSC

– a partir de 5 años

Nehmen Sie sich eine Auszeit, um sich und Ihre Kinder in Begleitung von Mélissa Turner, Sozio-Kosmetikerin, zu pflegen. Zeit für die ganze Familie.

Speziell für Eltern. Möglichkeit, Kinder, die noch nicht alt genug sind, vor Ort betreuen zu lassen.

– Thema: Pflege der Hände

– Der Workshop ist kostenlos und erfordert eine Anmeldung beim CSC

– ab 5 Jahren

