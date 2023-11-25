Match d’Improvisation – Les Fondus VS Improcité (Lyon) 9 avenue Jules Isaac Aix-en-Provence, 25 novembre 2023, Aix-en-Provence.

Aix-en-Provence,Bouches-du-Rhône

2 équipes face à face, un arbitre impartial, son assistant très ponctuel, un MC solaire et une ambiance musicale de folie ! Et surtout, 2 mi-temps de 45 minutes divertissantes et familiales..

2023-11-25 20:30:00 fin : 2023-11-25 22:30:00. EUR.

9 avenue Jules Isaac Chapelle du Lycée St Eloi

Aix-en-Provence 13100 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



2 teams face to face, an impartial referee and his very punctual assistant, a solar MC and a crazy musical atmosphere! And above all, 2 entertaining 45-minute halves for the whole family.

2 equipos frente a frente, un árbitro imparcial y su asistente muy puntual, un soleado maestro de ceremonias y un ambiente musical de locura Y, sobre todo, 2 tiempos divertidos de 45 minutos para toda la familia.

zwei Mannschaften stehen sich gegenüber, ein unparteiischer Schiedsrichter, sein sehr pünktlicher Assistent, ein sonniger MC und eine verrückte musikalische Atmosphäre! Und vor allem: 2 Halbzeiten à 45 Minuten, die unterhaltsam und familienfreundlich sind.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-12 par Office de Tourisme d’Aix en Provence